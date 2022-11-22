ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man arrested for shining laser at planes landing at Southwest Florida Intl. Airport

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLIQZ_0jJU03rY00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man accused of shining a laser at airplanes landing at Southwest Florida International Airport was arrested and charged with a felony crime.

Deputies arrested Alex Garcia, 28, of Fort Myers on Friday evening after they tracked him down to his parent’s home on Greywood Circle.

According to his arrest report, Garcia was using a green laser, shining it at planes resulting in several pilots alerting the control tower at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) of the situation.

The airport then contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), which sent its helicopter pilots to investigate. In Garcia’s arrest report, pilots said they were hit by his green laser at least seven times.

“I didn’t think it was illegal, to be honest with you,” said Brandon Lebron.

It’s extremely illegal. The FAA said laser strikes are a felony crime with penalties starting at $11,000 for first offenses.

“It’s a laser; what damage is it gonna do,” Lebron asked.

It’s a great question. Pilots with the LCSO Aviation Unit answered that question in the spring.

“Think about your night vision and if you’re walking around at night and all of a sudden somebody shines a bright light in here, how long does it take you to regain your night vision,” said one of the pilots.

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, a laser from the ground could be as big as a telephone pole to a pilot flying overhead, he told ABC7 in February 2022.

That laser could stun a pilot and potentially put their safety at risk.

“Wow. I did not know that. I did not know that,” Lebron said.

Garcia is accused of doing just that on Friday evening. His neighbors had no idea what he was accused of doing.

“No way. No. No,” said Nori Carcieri. “I can’t imagine. That’s not Alex at all. I can’t imagine.”

Garcia is just one of several dozen shining lasers at planes in Southwest Florida.

According to data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there have been 29 reports of laser strikes in Fort Myers and Naples.

That’s up from a total of 26 in all of 2021.

“Damn. I mean, s***, you’re already over the average. I mean, s***,” said Lebron. “That’s a lot of idiots out here.”

If Lebron was on a plane where the pilot was blinded by the lights, he said scared wouldn’t do it justice.

“I’d be s******* bricks. I’ll keep it honestly.”

Garcia was released on a $5,000 bond and has a court date set in December.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers

A man was killed in a Thursday night crash on I-75 in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van driven by a 30-year-old man and an SUV driven by a 66-year-old man, both from Port Charlotte, were traveling south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road around 7:15 p.m. The van changed lanes from the left to the center lane, rear-ending the SUV.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Exceptional Estates in Naples Florida with Commanding Southern Views of The Bay is Back on The Market for $28.5 Million

950 Admiralty Parade East Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 950 Admiralty Parade East, Naples, Florida is a custom estate on one and a half lots in the coveted Port Royal neighborhood encompassing a handsome downstairs study, 3 car garage plus the ability for lifts, separate guest casita over the garage and private elevator. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 950 Admiralty Parade East, please contact Michael G Lawler (Phone: 239-261-3939) at Douglas Elliman Florida for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?

Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Estero all-star, lobster rules, more

A federal judge has ruled that new lobster fishing restrictions designed to conserve rare whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to design them. The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg came on the heels of his July ruling that new, stronger rules are needed to protect the North Atlantic right whale from extinction. The whales are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Farmer Joe’s hoping to open for the first time since Ian

Even while closed, Farmer Joe’s has significantly helped relief efforts in Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. The sign above the grocery store says “Closed for repairs” and “God bless Cape Coral” which is making residents question what’s next for the store.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy