mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Bartholomew County
A 20-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
The sheriff's office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter.
korncountry.com
SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
wbiw.com
A Mitchell man was arrested after a domestic fight with a physically disabled man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery on a physically disabled person and interfering with reporting a crime. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Elm Park Drive after a report of an unwanted male.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Linton man arrested after trooper clocks him traveling at 101 miles per hour
CLAY CO. – On Monday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Trooper Tyler Turchi from the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling US 40 near County Road 225 West when he observed a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi utilized his radar and...
wbiw.com
Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
wbiw.com
Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wbiw.com
Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident
SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
korncountry.com
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
wbiw.com
Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building
BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County coroner IDs victims in two separate car accidents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released identities for two people who died in separate car accidents earlier this month. The first is the woman killed in a crash near Iroquois Park on Wednesday. Eighteen-year-old Haley Hines died on the scene after a crash on Nov....
