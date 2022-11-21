ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

korncountry.com

SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident

SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building

BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
BEDFORD, IN

