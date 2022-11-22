ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Whispering Winds Naturals & Doc Jon’s Private Reserve: Locally sourced from 'Soil to Oil' CBD products aim to improve quality of life

Whispering Winds Naturals and Doc Jon’s Private Reserve, a Bridgeport-based health and wellness company, are your source for local hemp-derived wellness products. Whispering Winds Naturals and their team of experienced farmers and lab professionals have been perfecting their craft over the last five years to offer their customers the highest quality products on the market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Birth announcements

MORRISON — A daughter, Blaine Eileen Morrison, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, was born Nov. 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Josey Marie Morrison (Greynolds) and Justin Dawayne Morrison of Salem. Maternal grandparents are Tameria Gregory of Lawn, Texas, and Blaine Greynolds of Spelter. Paternal grandparents are Guy Morrison of West Union and Lori Morrison of West Union. Great-grandparents are DeLeah Ash of Salem and Mark and Eileen Williams of Center Point.
SALEM, WV
Marriage licenses

— Zachary Allen Thompson, 27, Shinnston, and Amanda Elizabeth Dawson, 26, Shinnston. — Jaymier Alexander Scarbrough, 25, Anmoore, and Jordan Park Lewis, 26, Anmoore.
SHINNSTON, WV
Bridgeport girls, Robert C. Byrd boys lead all-county soccer squads

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After winning their fourth sectional title in as many years, the Bridgeport Indians placed nine players on the All-Harrison County girls soccer team, as voted on by county coaches and The Exponent Telegram sports staff. Forward Gabby Reep (23 goals, 10 assists) and defender...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Big 3rd quarter carries No. 14 Maryland women by Pitt 87-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 12 of her 23 points in Maryland's 36-point third quarter and the No. 14 Terrapins rolled to an 87-63 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday to finish the Ft. Myers Tip-Off. Brinae Alexander hit three 3-pointers in the Terps' biggest quarter of...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Independence dominant in semifinal victory over North Marion

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WV News) — Each time Independence needed a big play in Friday’s Class AA semifinal, the Patriots pushed the right buttons as they raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 58-19 win over North Marion, punching a ticket to next Friday’s title game.
INDEPENDENCE, WV

