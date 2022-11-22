Read full article on original website
Last week I wrote about political influence on fish and wildlife agencies. This week I’ll address the efforts of private organizations to affect wildlife management policy. In Washington, non-hunters reportedly now hold a 5-4 majority on the state’s fish and wildlife commission. Last March, they succeeded in closing the spring bear season despite guidance from Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife staff indicating the hunt was ecologically sustainable. This action may alarm many hunters but it is merely a symptom of a larger problem, the influence of private groups on state fish and wildlife agencies. Some of these groups are strongly pro-hunting, others strongly anti-hunting. As hunter numbers decline nationwide, it’s likely that the influence of these groups will increase.
