Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
abc27.com
New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
wkok.com
Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported, Home Damaged
MILTON – A home was damaged by a fire in Milton. The two alarm blaze was called in around 10pm for the fire on Hepburn Street in Milton. Crews from Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer, and other companies responded. In a standby capacity, volunteers from Northumberland moved to Milton cover their stations while Milton crews battled the blaze.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
abc27.com
York County couple wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate couple that has gone through incredibly tough times is finally having a good day. Tom and Mae Elliot, who have been married for 36 years, bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, which won them $1 million, at Big Mouth Pizza in North York Borough on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
sauconsource.com
Police Blame River Road Wreck on Icy Road, Speeding
A weekend accident along River Road (Rt. 32) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, occurred as a result of ice and the speed at which the driver was allegedly traveling, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday. In an accident report, troopers said the crash happened at 9:52 a.m. Saturday about...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
