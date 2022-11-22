Read full article on original website
The problem with Bethlehem Area schools’ mysterious internal investigation | Turkeys & Trophies
We assume the Bethlehem Area School Board has taken appropriate action when it comes to unspecified allegations that were recently made against Superintendent Joseph Roy. It’s merely an assumption because we don’t know for sure that the board’s decision this week to tap an ex-judge to conduct an unspecified internal investigation is related to the allegations against Roy. And that’s a problem. Here’s the backstory: Earlier this month, the school board and Roy acknowledged that they’re working to address an “unfounded allegation” against Roy. The nature of the allegation is a mystery, but school board President Michael Faccinetto noted it wasn’t serious enough to warrant suspending Roy. Fast forward to Monday night. The school board unanimously approved hiring former Northampton County Judge Emil Giordano to conduct an internal investigation of some sort. That’s about all anyone in the know will state publicly. “Neither the district nor I cannot comment on any legal or personnel matters,” Roy said. If Roy is the subject of the investigation, what’s stopping him from saying so? If he isn’t the subject, whose right to due process or privacy is he violating by confirming it’s another, unidentified district employee? The district’s payroll includes more than 1,700 full-time employees at last count. There’s not much of a guilty-by-process-of-elimination argument to be made with those numbers. These allegations against Roy are out there. He is the top educator at one of the largest school districts in the state and has an elevated public profile given his passionate (and commendable) advocacy for public schools. Dancing around this matter by invoking policies that aren’t applicable is the wrong approach. Roy deserves a thorough investigation before most details of the case are released. That said, there’s a difference between protecting the integrity of the investigation and stonewalling a concerned public. This seems more like stonewalling. It sows doubt over the district’s professionalism and fuels rumors that malign Roy. Everyone involved would be wise to err more on the side of transparency.
MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023
NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.
Learning to count: Dems still need one vote to elect McClinton as House speaker
To me, it seems pretty clear the one thing state House Democrats said would happen on Jan. 3 won't. They don't have the votes to elect Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191, Philadelphia, as House speaker unless a Republican votes for her. I suppose it's possible, but elected Republicans and Democrats haven't...
Lehigh County coroner announces plans to run for election
Daniel A. Buglio, who was appointed Lehigh County coroner in April, will run for election in 2023 in hopes of continuing in the job, he said in a news release. Buglio, 49, who has been with the coroner’s office for nearly 24 years and was first deputy and operations manager when he was appointed to the lead position, can be on the ballot in the May 16 primary as a Democrat if he collects the required number of petition signatures. Coroner is an elected position in the county.
Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
No Tax Hike in Budget Plan
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.
SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County releases proposed 2023 budget and capital improvement plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have released the proposed 2023 Budget and five-year Capital Improvement Plan. This budget continues the County’s commitment to the highest quality delivery of services to constituents, safe and high-quality infrastructure, and continued investment in its county workforce. “Like many families and...
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
About 100 Easton Area families with kids are homeless. Here’s how to help.
They have kids. They have jobs. And despite their best efforts, dozens of parents in the Easton Area School District don’t have a place to live. By November, 110 families with kids in the Easton Area School District had been homeless at some point during this school year, according to Supervisor of Student and Community Services Jessica Milton. Many were evicted and couldn’t find somewhere affordable to move in, she said.
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
Abilities in Motion plans for new headquarters in Northeast Reading
Abilities in Motion has announced the purchase of a new headquarters located at 755 Hiesters Lane in Northeast Reading. On the company’s future home, AIM’s Executive Director, Stephanie Quigley said, “We are thrilled to be moving to an area of the city where we can expand operations and bring new, innovative resources to the community. Our focus will be on making cutting-edge technology available to people with disabilities.”
Pa. strengthens air pollution standards for incinerators. How will this impact suburban air quality?
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently adopted new regulations that will reduce air pollution coming from the state’s existing six trash incinerators. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, also known as smog. At high enough concentrations, the gas can adversely affect public health and...
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
West Philadelphia community mourns sudden loss of influential youth leader and activist
PHILADELPHIA - Community activists, leaders, and mentors continue to play a crucial role with the city’s youth—especially in the midst of a gun violence epidemic. Nobody understood that more than Eugene "Gene" Lett. "He was a hero, he knew so many people," said Adrian Burke, a close friend...
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Historic Walnut Hill Farm in Ottsville
The local home is a cozy piece of history that makes from a great house for a family.Photo byEveryHome.com. An historic farmhouse in Bucks County, replete with privacy and an antique aesthetic, has recently gone up for sale.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
