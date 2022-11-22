Read full article on original website
Related
Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98
ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed the rest of the way. It was Miami’s first lead since it was 3-2. The Heat led by 14 on Martin’s 3, ending a 17-6 run, with 5:45 left in the game. Trae Young finished with 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and John Collins had 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which has dropped two straight and three of four.
Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West...
Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer instead of a tying extra point. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line. Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (6-5), who snapped a two-game skid while staying in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Arizona (4-8) has lost four of five, leaving it with almost no shot at making the NFC playoff field.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steph Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists for the Warriors. They have won five of their last six games since a team meeting Green facilitated in response to a sluggish start. Green was the catalyst for this win, too. “I’ve said for years Draymond is kind of the heartbeat of our team,” coach Steve Kerr said.
Chiefs slog their way past beat-up Rams for 26-10 victory
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Mahomes eclipsed 300 yards passing for the sixth straight game, and he ran his streak with a TD pass to 16, but the Chiefs (9-2) also squandered plenty of scoring opportunities. Mahomes was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter, and Harrison Butker was called upon to kick four chipshot field goals when drives stalled. It didn’t matter against the Rams, who have lost five straight for the first time under Sean McVay. Playing without Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, the Rams (3-8) struggled to move the chains behind Bryce Perkins, a career backup making his first start. He made a couple of nice plays with his legs but threw for just 100 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.
Comments / 0