ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County

The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn

A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In Mercer County

A $50,000 Powerball winner was sold in New Jersey. The third-tier prizewinning ticket from the Wednesday, Nov. 23 drawing was bought at the Countryside Food Mart on Lawrenceville-Pennington Road Lawrenceville in Mercer County. The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 31, 39, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 25....
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County crash

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian has died after an accident in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the pedestrian was killed along the 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township on Saturday evening. The age and identity of the pedestrian were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County coroner announces plans to run for election

Daniel A. Buglio, who was appointed Lehigh County coroner in April, will run for election in 2023 in hopes of continuing in the job, he said in a news release. Buglio, 49, who has been with the coroner’s office for nearly 24 years and was first deputy and operations manager when he was appointed to the lead position, can be on the ballot in the May 16 primary as a Democrat if he collects the required number of petition signatures. Coroner is an elected position in the county.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy