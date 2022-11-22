ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkasie, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree farms in Berks busy, despite weather

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Black Friday marks the opening day for many tree farms around Berks County. "The setup has been about a month and a half," says Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm. "Obviously all year, we're mowing, trimming and doing all our [stuff]. I used to tell my wife this is part time, it's not."
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Tree in Chester County

‘Tis the season for all who celebrate to adorn their living rooms or parlors with fir, pines, and spruces. For those who want to kick it old school by going a little DIY, there’s plenty of Christmas tree farms in Chester County that let customers cut their own trees, writes Lisa Dukart for Maine Line Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall this week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Where people in need can get free Thanksgiving meal

Various organizations around the region are offering a free, hot meal to those in need or alone on Thanksgiving. Common Ground at Trinity Lutheran Church, 527 Washington St., Reading: Worship at 11 a.m.; meal at noon (Eat in or take out) Covenant Church, 4000 Route 202, Doylestown, Bucks County: 1...
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County crash

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian has died after an accident in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the pedestrian was killed along the 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township on Saturday evening. The age and identity of the pedestrian were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
sauconsource.com

Building That’s Housed Italian Restaurants: What Should Go There?

It has been more than six months since the aroma of freshly-prepared Italian food regularly wafted across a busy section of Main Street in the heart of downtown Hellertown, and some residents are wondering if–or when–it will again. The cuisine’s scent disappeared with the closure of Ella’s Ristorante...
HELLERTOWN, PA

