Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has passed away. The team released a statement confirming Salming’s death on Thursday. “Borje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community,” Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan said. “Borje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg.”

1 DAY AGO