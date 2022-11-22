Read full article on original website
Related
Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies, was living with ALS
Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has died. He was 71 and living with Lou Gehrig's disease.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer
Toronto Maple Leafs’ legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Börje Salming has passed away at 71. The Leafs announced that news Thursday: Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022 Salming, a 6’1”, 209-pound defenseman from Salmi, Sweden, Read more... The post Hockey world mourns passing of Hall of Famer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Rangers deal Reaves to Wild for 2025 5th-rounder
The New York Rangers traded veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, the team announced Wednesday. Reaves only played in 12 of New York's 20 games this season, averaging 8:27 per contest without recording a point. Reaves notched 13 points in 69 games last season and appeared in 18 playoff games as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
MLive.com
Trailblazer Borje Salming, who finished NHL career with Red Wings, dies at 71
Borje Salming, a trailblazing Swedish defenseman who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs and finished his Hall-of-Fame career with the Detroit Red Wings in 1990, has died at age 71. Salming, who revealed in August that he had Lou Gehrig’s disease, played 16 seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1973...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Duck Beer & Welcome Conor Timmins
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2-1 regulation win over the New Jersey Devils last night was memorable for a number of reasons. First, the team did it with a depleted lineup – especially a depleted defence. Second, the Blue and White beat a team that (a) was on a 13-game winning streak and (b) had beaten them in overtime back in Toronto the week before. Third, the team won even after being pelted by full cans of beer and other assorted debris.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Add Depth, Untapped Potential in Conor Timmins
Right as the entire nation of Canada was sitting down to watch their country play its first World Cup game in 36 years, the Toronto Maple Leafs decided to swing a trade. Convenient timing. After losing T.J. Brodie and Morgan Rielly to injury in a matter of two weeks, the...
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, legendary Maple Leafs defenseman, dies at 71 following battle with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Börje Salming has died at the age of 71 following a battle with ALS. Salming had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. The Maple Leafs released a statement on Thursday announcing Salming's passing. "The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje...
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break
The Nashville Predators have postponed two home games because of a water main break that has soaked their downtown arena
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 11/25/22
After rattling off seven-straight wins, the St. Louis Blues (10-9-0, 19 points) saw their winning ways end at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres with a final score of 6-2. For the Blues, their two goals were scored by Pavel Buchnevich (five) and Brayden Schenn (six). Goalie Jordan Binnington had a few goals he would like back, but the defenders playing in front of him were giving up too many high-danger chances and odd-man rushes for him to stand much of a chance in this one.
WKBW-TV
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
KTVZ
Borje Salming, who played for Leafs for 16 years, dies at 71
TORONTO (AP) — Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 seasons, has died at 71. He had Lou Gehrig’s disease. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming’s death in a statement on Thursday. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Salming spent a 17th season with the Detroit Red Wings before retiring after the 1989-90 season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Mourn the Loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming
Toronto Maple Leafs legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming has passed away. The team released a statement confirming Salming’s death on Thursday. “Borje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community,” Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan said. “Borje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara, and brother Stieg.”
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Face Dilemma Naming No. 1 Netminder
As the 2022-23 season got underway, it was logical to assume that the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending strategy was set to include Matt Murray as their No. 1 and Ilya Samsonov as their No. 2, with an open competition for the net throughout. However, that’s not quite how things have transpired thus far in Toronto.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Edmonton Oilers Jack Campbell’s Fiancée, Ashley Sonnenberg
Jack Campbell, the ice hockey goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers, is fine after suffering a broken nose from an errant puck. His performance in his recent games has been impressive, and he also has some positive personal news to share. Jack just recently popped the question to his long-time girlfriend, and the two are now engaged. Fans are eager to learn more about Jack’s soon-to-be-wife because he keeps his personal life under wraps. Therefore, this Ashley Sonnenberg Wiki delves into the complete background of Jack Campbell’s fiancée.
Comments / 0