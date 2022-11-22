Read full article on original website
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 12 sleepers
If there's an unofficial marker to the stretch run of the fantasy football season, it's Thanksgiving. We've long passed the halfway point of the season but still have a few weeks left of the regular season. It's not quite do-or-die for many managers. But there's also just a different feel in the air. We've entered the Holiday SZN, standing on the precipice of winter.
2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. 33-26 2022 · 6-5-0 Takeaways:. Justin Jefferson torches Patriots' previously stingy D. Bill Belichick famously...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers
The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.
Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 11 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 12. 2022 stats: 10 games | 66.3 pct | 3,265 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 28 pass TD | 7 INT | 238 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles.
Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'
The Detroit Lions lost their sixth straight Thanksgiving Day game, falling 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak, and while there are no moral victories in the NFL, Thursday's loss certainly wasn't the blowout most expected when the schedule came out in the spring. Dan...
Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role
The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.
2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings during John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration
Thanksgiving traditions are like no others: family, turkey and bemoaning the struggling Lions during the early-game window. Except this year, you suddenly can't do that. It's time to break tradition, we say. Winners of three straight games, the Lions are suddenly pretty warm, taking down the Packers and Bears and...
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule are finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers' coach
Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- The head coach who spectacularly exceeds expectations on an annual basis. -- The executive being rewarded for taking chances other teams have passed up. But...
Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice
The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.
Beckham Bowl? Cowboys, Giants players confident they'll land OBJ ahead of Thanksgiving game
We don't know what Odell Beckham's plans are for Thanksgiving or for returning to the NFL. But if what players from two NFC East rivals are to be believed, Beckham might have keen interest in Thursday's middle game. The teams that will be playing in that one -- New York...
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets
Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury. The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24
WR Frank Darby (from practice squad) WR Emeka Emezie (to practice squad) OL Parker Ferguson (to practice squad) RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday. RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) full. WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) DNP. OT...
Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Von Miller avoided the worst outcome when suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win over Detroit. How long he'll be out remains to be seen. Miller did not tear his ACL, but a Friday MRI did reveal a lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Miller will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days and will undergo surgery at some point, though the exact timing -- now or after the season -- remains to be seen.
Jets bench Zach Wilson ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Bears; Mike White to start at QB
Zach Wilson's rough 2022 season has reached a new low. Mike White will start in place of a benched Wilson in New York's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday. Veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup, as Wilson will not dress for the game.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms
For the third time in 12 days, the Dallas Cowboys offense hit on all cylinders with the nation watching, this time spearheading a second-half comeback over the division-rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Dallas' eight-point win didn't feel that close, as Dak Prescott led three consecutive scoring drives and...
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Swiftsgiving?
Week 11 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look forward to Week 12. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and answer your questions before the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day kickoff. Also, the guys answer your...
Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will have their best cornerback returning for a matchup against the Detroit Lions to kick off inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. Tre’Davious White will be active for the first time all season. His full-circle return comes a...
