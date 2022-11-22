ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 12 sleepers

If there's an unofficial marker to the stretch run of the fantasy football season, it's Thanksgiving. We've long passed the halfway point of the season but still have a few weeks left of the regular season. It's not quite do-or-die for many managers. But there's also just a different feel in the air. We've entered the Holiday SZN, standing on the precipice of winter.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

The Cardinals desperately need a win in Week 12. It appears they're getting some reinforcements just in time. Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on injured reserve.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

The rookie running back had slowly mixed into the backfield rotation this season, netting fewer than nine carries in the first nine games. In the Week 10 win in Germany, White got the bulk of the workload, carrying 22 times for 105 yards. The usage and production portend to bigger things moving forward.
Commanders designate Carson Wentz (finger) for return to practice

The Washington Commanders have designated quarterback Carson Wentz for a return to practice, the team announced Wednesday. Wentz was placed on injured reserve with a broken finger following the team's win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 and has been out since. This now begins the team's 21-day window during which it can activate Wentz to the active roster. Otherwise, the Commanders must return him to injured reserve by the end of that period.
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Justin Fields is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets due to a left shoulder injury. The dynamic quarterback suffered the injury in the club's Week 11 win over the Falcons. Earlier this week, Fields described the injury as a separated shoulder with torn ligaments, "basically an ACL joint" injury.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

WR Frank Darby (from practice squad) WR Emeka Emezie (to practice squad) OL Parker Ferguson (to practice squad) RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday. RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) full. WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) DNP. OT...
Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Von Miller avoided the worst outcome when suffering a knee injury in Thursday's win over Detroit. How long he'll be out remains to be seen. Miller did not tear his ACL, but a Friday MRI did reveal a lateral meniscus tear, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Miller will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days and will undergo surgery at some point, though the exact timing -- now or after the season -- remains to be seen.
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Swiftsgiving?

Week 11 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look forward to Week 12. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and answer your questions before the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day kickoff. Also, the guys answer your...

