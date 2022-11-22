Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians explains why Native sovereignty is multifaceted
The president of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, a historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County, spoke with ABC7 on why Native sovereignty is multifaceted.
'Year of the Tiger': Everclear to perform 2 shows at Pappy and Harriet's on Dec. 2
Politics and art have been interconnected for centuries, so it makes sense why Everclear frontman Art Alexakis turned America's recent political turmoil into a song. Said turmoil, and especially Trump supporters' fight to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, inspired Everclear's first song in seven years, "Year of the Tiger." The song is a nod to the Chinese zodiac sign for 2022 and 1962, when Alexakis was born. In a statement, Alexakis said the tiger should become...
