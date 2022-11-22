ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
The Desert Sun

'Year of the Tiger': Everclear to perform 2 shows at Pappy and Harriet's on Dec. 2

Politics and art have been interconnected for centuries, so it makes sense why Everclear frontman Art Alexakis turned America's recent political turmoil into a song. Said turmoil, and especially Trump supporters' fight to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election, inspired Everclear's first song in seven years, "Year of the Tiger." The song is a nod to the Chinese zodiac sign for 2022 and 1962, when Alexakis was born. In a statement, Alexakis said the tiger should become...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy