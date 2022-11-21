Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Corn, soybeans start higher on shortened trading day
Outside forces are boosting soybeans today. “Until there is better rain in the forecast for Argentina, the market may find some underlying support,” The Hightower Report said today. People are also reading…. Also in South America, Brazilian election protests are blocking road and transport accessibility in some areas...
agupdate.com
Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits
Agriculture has come a long way since the Rural Electrification Act led the way to powering up farms more than 80 years ago. Today virtually every farm in America is fully supplied with electricity. When the grid is down, however, work still must get done. Fortunately, many have a good...
agupdate.com
Study: Which weather affects agriculture the most?
URBANA, Ill. — Changing weather patterns have profound impacts on agricultural production around the world. Higher temperatures, severe drought and other weather events may decrease output in some regions, but effects are often volatile and unpredictable. Yet, many countries rely on agricultural trade to help alleviate the consequences of...
agupdate.com
Not sad to see the season go
As we recap the 2022 crop season, I’m sure lots of us in the Midwest would agree when I say that we’re glad to see it go. This summer was insanely dry and it didn’t offer much mercy. From deer chowing down on our corn crop, to...
agupdate.com
Sell the feeder calf or create a yearling?
Editor’s note: The following was written by Heather Gessner, South Dakota State University Extension livestock business management field specialist, for the university’s website. Feeder calf sale numbers are ramping up across South Dakota. Fall brings many weaning and selling time decisions. These decisions include options to sell calves...
agupdate.com
Winter is here
Our harvest is finished and winter weather is here. What an abrupt change in weather conditions. We finished harvest Nov. 3 and suddenly the cold, cloudy, damp and light flurries began. It was dry, with only one rain event to slow harvest, for which the whole community was grateful. A...
agupdate.com
Next demand boost may be aviation fuel
Crop markets took the focus during the final day of Iowa State University’s Pro Ag Outlook. Panelists taking part in the webinar series, which concluded Nov. 10, took a look ahead at 2023 and what prices may have in store for producers and end users. Chad Hart, Iowa State Extension economist, said there is quite a bit for economists to juggle going into the new year.
agupdate.com
Falling into agriculture
When you think about fall, do you think about Thanksgiving dinner, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards? Or do you think about late nights in the field trying to finish up harvesting?. For most people in the world, these two concepts of fall are completely different, but for some people, these...
Comments / 0