TEMPE - Following a triumphant trip to Brooklyn, plenty of eyes were now focused on the upstart Sun Devils. To follow up the statement wins against VCU and Michigan, Arizona State (5-1), Bobby Hurley and company packed the momentum on the cross-country plane ride and kept it with them in an 80-49 route of Grambling State (2-2) at home.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO