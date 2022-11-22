Monday’s Scores

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Chris Manon and Keller Boothby each scored 12 points to help Cornell defeat Monmouth 81-63 on Friday. Manon also contributed three steals for the Big Red (5-1). Boothby shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO