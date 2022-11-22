ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 65, Colby 26

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 47, Juda 33

Albany 65, Williams Bay 33

Almond-Bancroft 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 44

Benton 51, Southwestern 40

Chilton 35, Algoma 19

Dodgeland 44, Johnson Creek 37

Fennimore 43, River Ridge 40

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 52, Crivitz 38

Ithaca 52, Wonewoc-Center 42

Lake Country Lutheran 76, Kenosha Christian Life 35

Martin Luther 51, Crean Lutheran, Calif. 38

Mineral Point 81, River Valley 28

New London 48, Pulaski 37

Osseo-Fairchild 64, La Crosse Central 58

Pardeeville 56, Horicon 45

Rice Lake 82, Rhinelander 73

Royall 62, Black River Falls 28

Sevastopol 55, Two Rivers 37

Shullsburg 60, Pecatonica 43

Sparta 64, Mauston 43

University School of Milwaukee 74, Saint Francis 34

Viroqua 44, North Crawford 43

Wauwatosa West 59, Greendale 39

Westby 56, Brookwood 28

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Watertown Luther Prep 40

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Antigo 30

Xavier 44, Bonduel 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roncalli vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

