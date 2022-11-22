ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
review-mag.com

Details on City of Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

At the November 21 City Council meeting, Yolanda M. Bland, Director of the Office of Management and Budget/Community Services, provided an update on the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program. The City would like to share this information with residents who may qualify for assistance through the program. Saginaw City Council approved...
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Frankenmuth Planning Commission Seeks Student

The City of Frankenmuth is looking for a student to serve as part of the City Council and Planning Commission. The recently added position is non-voting, and is designed to give young people an avenue to get young people involved in community decision making. The city is looking for a high-school student from Frankenmuth to serve on the board. They say that while any high schooler can apply, the Commission has a preference for a sophomore who can serve 2 one-year terms. More information is available by emailing official@govfortomorrow.org.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint’s deputy fire chief announces retirement

FLINT, MI — Flint Fire Department Deputy Chief Carrie Edwards-Clemons has retired from the department, the city announced Tuesday in a news release. The announcement comes less than a week after the city announced that Chief Raymond Barton was leaving the department and that he would be replaced in the interim by Theron Wiggins.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday

FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
MLive

Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up

SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Service members celebrated at Flint Bishop Airport

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Flint Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing that took place in October. For the first time, the victim’s sister is speaking out, hoping he will be found. Military-grade explosives found...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service

FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2

SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Decorate Your Home for the Holidays in Bay City Holiday Lighting Contest

The city of Bay City is holding its annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting Contest. City residents and businesses in the holiday spirit are encouraged to decorate their yards, porches and other outdoor areas with festive lighting. City commissioners will choose one residential and one business winner from their ward, with the mayor choosing a grand prize winner in each category the weekend of December 16. Displays will need to be up by December 13 for eligibility. All winners will be announced at the December 19 commission meeting. Contact your ward’s commissioner to submit your address or one you recommend for consideration.
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Gladwin, Saginaw County Boards of Commission Friendly HS Football Wager

Two local high scool football teams will be competing against each in a state final match up on Saturday, and local elected officials have a friendly wager on the match. The Frankenmuth Eagles will face the Gladwin Flying G’s at Ford Field in Detroit at 4:30 p.m. for the Division 5 State Finals. Both teams are 13-0. The Boards of Commissioners of both counties have agreed to provide a gift basket filled with items representative of each county to the winning county’s board.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings

Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy