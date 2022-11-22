Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
Elite Daily
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Black Friday Deal Is Their Best Ever
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering their best deal ever for Black Friday 2022 with cruise deals on cruises all around the world. To view what all cruise lines are offering, visit our complete guide to 2022 Black Friday Cruise Deals. NCL is offering their greatest deal ever this year on...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Cruise Deals: All Cruises Included
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are now live and offer great savings on cruises to the most popular destinations in the world. You can see Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines here. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships in...
This pretty Italian town is paying people $30,000 to move there
In Puglia, in the heel of Italy's boot, the beautiful town of Presicce is the latest to try to lure new residents by offering bargain property deals. It's paying people up to $30,000 to become a resident.
I’m a flight attendant and these are the free secret perks on board planes – you only need to ask
GETTING the most out of a flight is very important for passengers, but it seems like some of you might not know what you're entitled to. There are always perks that you can make the most of, be it experiences, upgrades or things to keep your kids entertained. But we're...
The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image. The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
Here’s When You Should Buy a Cruise Line Drink Package
For many people, a cruise goes hand in hand with enjoying some adult beverages. Not everyone drinks on a cruise, but an awful lot of people head for a bar as soon as they get on board while others have fun trying all sorts of different drinks. Taking a cruise...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
I'm a cart girl on a Las Vegas golf course. I've made $1,000 in tips in a day, but customers can be weird.
Cassie Holland, 26, has 1.8 million TikTok followers and says her cart-girl job has changed her life — she even bought a Tesla with her earnings.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
