dakotanewsnow.com
Augie women cruise past Dakota Wesleyan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated the Tigers of Dakota Wesleyan, 89-66, in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. Augustana pushes its win streak to five, being undefeated so far this season. Dakota Wesleyan remains 5-1 as the No-6 ranked NAIA program played the contest as an exhibition.
dakotanewsnow.com
3-PEAT!! Coyote volleyball sweeps at Omaha to continue reign as Summit League Tournament Champions
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (29-3) won its second straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana men win “Battle of the Vikings” with Valley City State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a battle of Vikings, the Augustana men’s basketball team rolled past Valley City State, 88-48, Saturday in the Elmen Center. Augustana moves to 3-3 on the season while VCSU remains at 4-5 as the NAIA program played the contest as an exhibition.
dakotanewsnow.com
Northwestern mauls Marian & earns right to host NAIA Semifinals
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Turns out we won’t get an NAIA National Championship game between GPAC rivals Morningside and Northwestern. Unlike the Mustangs the Red Raiders have held up their end of the deal and, as a result, will get one more home game in Orange City in the NAIA Playoffs!
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede snap winless streak with victory over Lincoln
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael LaStarza’s goal midway through the third period broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Stampede to an impressive 5-3 victory over the second place Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the PREMEIR Center. The win snapped a seven-game winless streak for the Herd and improved their record to 6-10-3 on the season. Adam Zlnka sealed the game with a goal late in the third period and finished the night with a goal and two assists while Merril Steenari, Zack Sharp and Jaksen Panzer also tallied goals while Xavier Medina stopped 26 of 29 shots in goal to earn the victory for the Stampede who now have earned at least a point in three of their last four games.
USD VB advances into Summit League Championship
OMAHA, Neb. (USD) – South Dakota (28-3) received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18. With the win, the Coyotes will compete for the Summit League Tournament Championship Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be South Dakota’s […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota tops Denver to advance to Summit League Championship
OMAHA, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes beat Denver in straight sets to advance to the Summit League Championship, and one game away from securing an NCAA Tournament berth. The Coyotes received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede fall at home against Tri-City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede continue to struggle in the early part of the season, falling at home 6-3 to Tri-City. The Stampede started the scoring with a Jaksen Panzer goal early in the first period, giving the Herd a 1-0 lead. Kieran Cebrian would level the game up on a 5-on-3 power play goal midway through the period, his eighth of the year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fans pack Sioux Falls soccer hub for World Cup
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many Americans make shopping a tradition on Black Friday, others prefer to watch football. And today, there was more than the just the American game to for fans to feast. More than hour before the U.S. played England in World Cup soccer,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls adds new cops
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls will soon have more cops hitting the beat. The city had 8 officers graduate from the Law Enforcement Certification Course after 13 weeks of training. They will have several more weeks of in-house training before hitting the streets with a training officer.
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
KELOLAND TV
Pride of the Dakotas homecoming
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota State University march band returned home Friday exhausted, yet exhilarated, from their appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their time in New York City was a whirlwind of music and site-seeing for the Pride of the Dakotas.
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley volunteers provide Thanksgiving meal to patrons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Not everyone can have a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, but that does not stop volunteers at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. They helped guests enjoy the holiday no matter their circumstances.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
