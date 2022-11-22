SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael LaStarza’s goal midway through the third period broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Stampede to an impressive 5-3 victory over the second place Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the PREMEIR Center. The win snapped a seven-game winless streak for the Herd and improved their record to 6-10-3 on the season. Adam Zlnka sealed the game with a goal late in the third period and finished the night with a goal and two assists while Merril Steenari, Zack Sharp and Jaksen Panzer also tallied goals while Xavier Medina stopped 26 of 29 shots in goal to earn the victory for the Stampede who now have earned at least a point in three of their last four games.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO