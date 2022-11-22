Read full article on original website
Game Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Chargers in Final Moments
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic 25-24 fashion. Here's how the action panned out.
Game Recap: Saints Let Another Winnable Game Slip Through Hands
The Saints did enough to produce a win on Sunday, but they end up getting shut out instead against the 49ers and sink to 4-8.
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 following the victory
Dolphins-Texans: The Five Biggest Plays
Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the Miami Dolphins' 30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium
Bills prepare for life without Von Miller
Bills will be without their star pass rusher for at least one game
Jacoby Brissett leads Browns to OT win in likely last start
In what was likely his last start this season with Deshaun Watson set to return from suspension this week, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an OT win over the Bucs.
The transformation of Tua Tagovailoa from a QB with shattered confidence into MVP candidate | D'Angelo
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike McDaniel expected Tua Tagovailoa's confidence to be shattered. Had to be considering the beating - internally and externally - the Dolphins quarterback had taken since being deemed the savior of a floundering franchise. But the depths of that damage was far more than even McDaniel envisioned when he arrived in February as the Dolphins' new coach. ...
Oklahoma Players Dealt With Widespread Cultural Changes, and 'It Was Pretty Rough'
Brent Venables changed their academic schedule, practice times, workout regimen and more, and Marvin Mims said so many changes made it hard to cultivate leadership.
