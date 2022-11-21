Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
tricornernews.com
Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation
AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Why is an Olympic public authority running an Ulster County ski facility?
As part of a very complex political deal struck in Albany in the 2012 state budget, management of the floundering ski slope at Belleayre run by the DEC was transferred to the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA’s stated mission at that time was to maximize the economic impact to ‘the upstate region.’
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Friends of the Walkway names Ulster resident as executive director
POUGHKEEPSIE – Building upon a legacy of growth and success since the opening of the Walkway Over the Hudson in 2009, the board of directors of the Friends of the Walkway has selected Lori Robertson to serve as the nonprofit’s Executive Director and Diane Haight to remain with the organization as Deputy Director. Haight has been serving as the interim executive director since May.
focusmediausa.com
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh police commissioner asks for public’s assistance in solving crimes
NEWBURGH – Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez is calling on the residents of the City of Newburgh to assist his department in solving crimes. Often times police can make arrests with information provided by a member of the public, and the commissioner would like more of that input. “Please, for...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
Eggbert: How a talking egg became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition
There are many holiday traditions in the Hudson Valley, from cutting down a fresh Christmas tree at a local farm, to visiting festively decorated historic homes. There are parades to attend, a visit with Santa for the kiddos, and of course, no holiday is complete without seeing Eggbert, the talking egg, in New Windsor. ...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
wpdh.com
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
New York ‘Predicate Felon’ Proves ‘Love Bites’ At Hudson Valley Café
A man is accused of assaulting two people inside a popular Hudson Valley cafe. On Sunday around 9:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a fight in progress at Love Bites Café located at 69 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties. Fight In...
warwickadvertiser.com
Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick
Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County 911 dispatchers honored
KINGSTON – Ulster County’s emergency services dispatchers have been honored by the county dispatchers for exceptional skill and professionalism during a weekend of high stress calls where they provided life-saving measures, repeatedly. “Our Emergency Services dispatchers consistently go above and beyond to help our residents and save lives....
wrrv.com
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Goshen school board seeks applicants after resignation
Goshen school district residents cam apply to fill the recent vacancy on the school board that resulted from the resignation of Thomas Mullane, effective October 3, 2022. The qualifications for Board Member are the following:. must be a citizen of the United States; and. must be at least eighteen (18)...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Comments / 0