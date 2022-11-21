ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

tricornernews.com

Mollica-Whitely named Executive Director at Silo Ridge Community Foundation

AMENIA — The Silo Ridge Community Foundation (SRCF) and Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization (AWCO) announced in early November the appointment of Danielle M. Mollica-Whitely to the position of Executive Director. “With deep roots in the community,” the foundations said, “Danielle brings years of nonprofit experience and has many community awards...
AMENIA, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Why is an Olympic public authority running an Ulster County ski facility?

As part of a very complex political deal struck in Albany in the 2012 state budget, management of the floundering ski slope at Belleayre run by the DEC was transferred to the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA’s stated mission at that time was to maximize the economic impact to ‘the upstate region.’
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Friends of the Walkway names Ulster resident as executive director

POUGHKEEPSIE – Building upon a legacy of growth and success since the opening of the Walkway Over the Hudson in 2009, the board of directors of the Friends of the Walkway has selected Lori Robertson to serve as the nonprofit’s Executive Director and Diane Haight to remain with the organization as Deputy Director. Haight has been serving as the interim executive director since May.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?

Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wpdh.com

Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving

Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
CHESTER, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick

Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
WARWICK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County 911 dispatchers honored

KINGSTON – Ulster County’s emergency services dispatchers have been honored by the county dispatchers for exceptional skill and professionalism during a weekend of high stress calls where they provided life-saving measures, repeatedly. “Our Emergency Services dispatchers consistently go above and beyond to help our residents and save lives....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wrrv.com

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen school board seeks applicants after resignation

Goshen school district residents cam apply to fill the recent vacancy on the school board that resulted from the resignation of Thomas Mullane, effective October 3, 2022. The qualifications for Board Member are the following:. must be a citizen of the United States; and. must be at least eighteen (18)...
GOSHEN, NY

