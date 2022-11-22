Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Canada Captures Davis Cup Finals Crown
Felix Auger-Aliassime fired Canada to its first Davis Cup Finals title on Sunday when he defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to give his nation an unassailable 2-0 lead against Australia in Malaga. The World No. 6 won his singles and doubles match to secure Canada a place in the...
atptour.com
De Minaur Helps Australia End 19-Year Wait For Davis Cup Final Berth
Alex de Minaur raced past Marin Cilic on Friday at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga to spark an inspired semi-final comeback victory for Australia against 2021 finalists Croatia. De Minaur dominated his singles rubber against Cilic, breaking the World No. 17’s serve four times for a 6-2, 6-2 win...
Luis Enrique remembers late daughter after World Cup draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique said it was a “special day” after his team's 1-1 draw with Germany at the World Cup on Sunday. But it had nothing to do with soccer. Luis Enrique said Sunday would have been the 13th birthday of his daughter, Xana Martínez, who died three years ago of a rare form of bone cancer. ...
Brazil looks to book place in knockout stage without injured star man Neymar
The image of Neymar limping off the pitch, his right ankle visibly swollen, would have left millions of Brazil fans fearing the worst.
