49ers DL Kevin Givens flies in untouched for sack vs. Cardinals

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
Kevin Givens had a huge night for San Francisco in Mexico City. He came up with a couple of big run stops, then found his way through for a sack in a big spot in the third quarter. Facing a second-and-8 and looking to cut into a 24-10 49ers lead, Cardinals QB Colt McCoy had no time to step up and throw with Givens bearing down on him. The sack put the Cardinals in a third-and-18, and they eventually punted.p>

