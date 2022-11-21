ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Aiyuk: 2 catches, 2 touchdowns vs. Cardinals

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The volume wasn’t there for Brandon Aiyuk on Monday night, but he still managed to score twice. His fourth target of the game came late in the third quarter. He hauled it in for a 13-yard touchdown. It was his second catch and his second touchdown. He got the 49ers on the board with a seven-yard score in the second quarter as well. Jimmy Garoppolo after that TD was 18-for-27 for 189 yards and three touchdowns.p>

