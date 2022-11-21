Brandon Aiyuk: 2 catches, 2 touchdowns vs. Cardinals

The second half of Matt Landers’ season has seen the transfer wideout break out. His touchdown reception with 9:26 left in the second quarter of Arkansas’ season finale against Missouri may have been the most important catch of the season. With the Hogs trailing 17-7, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was looking down the left sideline for Landers. The high pass landed into the end zone where it found Landers and a Missouri defender at practically the same time. All the defender had to do was free the ball. He didn’t have to take it away to keep the Hogs from scoring. He couldn’t. Landers held on to the ball and pulled himself and the defender to the ground as the official standing nearby signaled for a touchdown. Even once down, Landers wasn’t letting go easily. That same official had to tap him, as if to suggest “You’re good, man.” The score was Landers’ seventh touchdown reception of the season and Jefferson’s 21st touchdown pass, tying his career high, set last year. List WATCH: KJ Jefferson gets Arkansas to end zone first vs Missouri Matt Landers has some strong handshttps://twitter.com/MichaelWBratton/status/1596256981228343296A different look for Matt Landershttps://twitter.com/RazorbackFB/status/1596256565832560640KJ Jefferson's underrated skillhttps://twitter.com/Dave_Matter/status/1596256248357609472This is a good referencehttps://twitter.com/ThisOneIs4Tusk/status/1596256759412236288Not sure I'm buying this one, thoughhttps://twitter.com/nostradawgus/status/159625714648354816011

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO