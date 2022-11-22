Read full article on original website
Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Betsy DeVos returns to alma mater for conversation on state of education
On Thursday, November 17, prior to her moderated Q&A with Brian Bolt, Calvin alumna and former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos met with a group of Calvin students for a Q&A time. On Thursday, November 17, Calvin alumna Betsy DeVos returned to her alma mater for a moderated discussion...
AUDIO: Some homeowners in Kalamazoo County to pay extra taxes this winter
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Commissioners held a special meeting on Tuesday, November 22 to make sure a small number of homeowners pay extra taxes this winter. Two voter approved millages; one for a library that serves Climax and a Plainwell Schools millage that affects a small...
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Road Commission approves bid for new storage barn
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission will be getting a new cold storage barn for its seasonal equipment next year, due to the deteriorating condition of its current one. At their Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting, the road commission board approved a $668,309 bid from James Ware Construction...
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
Barry County United Way Toys for Barry County Kids and WBCH Stuff Our Station Interview
Chad Henry talked with Barry County United Way Director Lani Forbes this morning about this years Toys for Barry County Kids Program. WBCH with our Partners, McDonald's of Hastings, Southside Pediatrics and PFCU in Caledonia & Lake Odessa are collecting new unwrapped gifts to Stuff Our Station for Barry County Kids.
$55M project with 222 apartments planned in Kalamazoo gets state financial support
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A $55 million residential project is getting a financial boost from a state environmental agency. The grant money will be used to help pay for environmental cleanup and safeguard efforts on the site. The proposal calls for the construction of 222 apartments near the intersection of Harrison...
Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development. Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the...
WGHN radio falls silent after breaching radio tower lease, Grand Haven manager says
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The failure to pay its bills along with other breaches of its contract led to a Grand Haven radio station being kicked off the air, according to the Grand Haven city manager. WGHN 92.1 FM had leased space for its transmitter on a city of...
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Rebuilding of I-69 takes last pause for winter
MDOT will be reopening lanes, bridges and ramps of I-69
Tutor convicted of abusing student released from prison
A former tutor who was convicted eight years ago of sexually abusing a student was paroled Tuesday.
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
