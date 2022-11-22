ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MI

MLive

Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications

PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"

COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
COLON, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
threeriversnews.com

Road Commission approves bid for new storage barn

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission will be getting a new cold storage barn for its seasonal equipment next year, due to the deteriorating condition of its current one. At their Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting, the road commission board approved a $668,309 bid from James Ware Construction...
CENTREVILLE, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI

