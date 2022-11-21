Read full article on original website
WATCH: Oklahoma LB DaShaun White Texas Tech Postgame
Watch as Oklahoma LB DaShaun White spoke with the media following OU's 51-48 loss to Texas Tech.
College Football Conference Championship Games Set
See the full schedule and matchups for each of the Division I FBS college football conference championship games
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
'Major miss': Vegas women's hoops tourney setup criticized
The setup for the Las Vegas Invitational, set in a ballroom at The Mirage with no stands for fans, was a "major miss," Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
