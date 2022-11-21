Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nas Matches JAY-Z's Billboard Chart Record With 'King's Disease 3'
Nas has matched one of JAY-Z‘s record on the Billboard albums chart following the release of his latest effort King’s Disease 3. The Hit-Boy-produced project debuted at No. 10 on this week’s Billboard 200 after earning roughly 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It marks Nas’ 16th top 10 album, equalling Hov for the most top 10s on the chart by a rap artist.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz's Crew Punches YouTuber Over Racist Prank
Boosie Badazz and his entourage aren’t to be played with, especially when it comes to racist pranks. YouTube prankster White Dolemite uploaded a video to his channel on Monday (November 21) showing him pranking the Baton Rouge rapper while he was out shopping with family members, including three men, a woman and two small children.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reveals Drake 'Going Bad' Collab Made Over $20M - But Has No Idea How Much He Pocketed
Meek Mill has claimed his “Going Bad” collaboration with Drake made over $20 million, but he has no idea what he ended up pocketing from the 2018 track. The Dream Chasers CEO continued his crusade against major labels and streaming services on Monday (November 21) in the run up to his new independent mixtape Flamerz 5, which arrived on free platforms like DatPiff and Audiomack on Monday (November 21).
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Iced Out Dog Tags Containing Lawyer’s Info For When He’s In Trouble
Kodak Black has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, including a gift from his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, in the form of a glossy diamond-studded chain. “Early MERRY CHRISTMAS to my friend @kodakblack,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “My man @dany.miami and @all_cash_no_credits hooked it up. Such a cool store with sneakers, clothes and out everything. Thank you Dany for making it happen appreciate you.”
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
White YouTuber’s Prank on Rapper Boosie Backfires When He Gets Punched In the Face
Sometimes you have to know who to prank and who to stay away from. A YouTube prankster found out the hard way that although he stripped the Bad Azz from his name, rapper Boosie can still be one (well, one of his boys can be). The incident took place at...
NME
Kanye West says he’s selling Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20
Kanye West has said he plans to sell Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20 (£16.85) after each of the companies cut ties with him. Last month it was revealed that Balenciaga would no longer be working with the rapper following his antisemitic comments, with news emerging shortly after that Adidas had also ended its partnership with West. Gap then announced it was taking “immediate steps” to remove all Yeezy products from their stores, which followed the formal termination of their partnership in September.
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
HipHopDX.com
Wiz Khalifa Says He Stopped Wearing Expensive Jewelry For His 'Safety'
With a dark cloud of senseless violence plaguing Hip Hop, Wiz Khalifa has opted against wearing an excess of jewelry when he’s moving around in public. The weed connoisseur recently joined DJ Whoo Kid for an episode of his WHOO’s House Podcast earlier this month where he spoke about ditching the expensive ice in favor of his safety as well as the safety of those around him.
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
Beyonce & Jay Z Spotted Out For Casual NYC Dinner With Friends: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z were out and about again in New York City living their best lives. The superstar couple were spotted enjoying a low-key date in the Big Apple on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Church Girl” hitmaker rocked an oversized hoodie that she paired with a set of high-end designer heels, while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper kept it cool in a Puma beanie, sweats and a blinged-out watch.
HipHopDX.com
City Girls' JT Seemingly Confirms Lil Uzi Vert Breakup By Declaring She's 'Single'
City Girls‘ JT has appeared to confirm she’s broken up with Lil Uzi Vert by declaring she’s now “single.”. The Miami rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (November 22) to share a tweet with her 2.6 million followers that simply read: “SINGLE!” suggesting their relationship has come to an end.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’
French Montana joins the upcoming episode of 'Hip Hop Homicides' to discuss his friend and collaborator Chinx.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
