AMAs Conspiracy Theory? Kodak Black Reacts To 'Super Gremlin' Not Winning
Kodak Black took to Instagram to complain about how his song "Super Gremlin" did not win at the 2022 American Music Awards. The rapper shared a screenshot of a tweet from AMA Statistics from Nov. 8, and it showed that "Super Gremlin" at number one with over 147K votes, followed by "In. Baby" by Lil Nas X with over 137k votes, and Future and Drake's "WFU" with over 87k votes.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
'The Voice' Top 10 Results: 'Superstar' Sent Home in Shock Elimination
The top thirteen on "The Voice" have been cut down to just 10—and this time the coaches had no power to save any of their acts from elimination.
Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Who Has Left and Why: Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd and More
Making changes! Dancing With the Stars has found plenty of success since its debut in 2005. Since then, the ABC dancing competition has had many newcomers and has said goodbye to many OGs. Julianne Hough, who competed from season 4 to season 8, announced that she was leaving in 2009 to pursue other interests. Hough […]
From Taylor Swift to Drake: 2022 Spotify Wrapped is On Its Way And You've Been Warned! Are You Ready?
It was announced that Spotify would be releasing the 2022 Spotify Wrapped very soon, and the Twittersphere is already apologizing. Since the rise of Spotify, the way the world listens to music has entirely revolutionized. With the ability to select and stream all of our favorite artists anytime, anywhere, we have all found our own special way to create the soundtracks that quite literally underscore our lives. We romanticize our lives in different ways, and, through Spotify, it shows.
A Complete Guide to Country Music Stars’ Cutest Pets: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift and More
Country cuties! In addition to crooning successful country tracks, many of the genre’s beloved artists spend their time raising their faithful four-legged companions. Taylor Swift, whose “I Bet You Think About Me” garnered a coveted Video of the Year nomination at the April 2022 CMT Awards, is the proud cat mom to three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. (The three cats are named after her favorite TV and movie actors: Ellen Pompeo’s character in Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay‘s role in Law & Order: SVU and the title character in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.)
Chris Brown Net Worth 2022: How Much Did the 'Ayo' Hitmaker Make So Far in His Career?
Chris Brown has been performing for two decades now, but fans think his net worth is way too low than expected. Despite being one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation, Brown went through downs because of the legal issues he got involved in. Unfortunately, he even suffered from criticism as fans booed him when Kelly Rowland accepted his Favorite Male R&B artist award at the American Music Awards on his behalf.
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]
Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Freddie Mercury's Last Days Witnessed By 'Greatest Love' Mary; Late Queen Singer Called Her This Before His Death
Freddie Mercury's greatest love, Mary Austin, recollected the "Queen" frontman's final days. On this day in 1991, Mercury died at the age of 45 at his Kensington home, in Garden Lodge. The singer died of bronchopneumonia which was formed due to AIDS-related complications. He passed away a day after he finally revealed to the world that he was suffering from the late stage of HIV infection.
RuPaul Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon 'Chicago' Broadway Debut Historic: Here's Why
Heads up, RuPaul's Drag Race fans, Jinkx Monsoon, will be storming Broadway as they debut on their favorite musical, "Chicago," next year!. Monsoon is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 5, besting Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox, and even Coco Montrese, among many other queens. As shown evidently in...
Bob Dylan’s Hand-Signed Books a Scam? Publisher Apologizes for Fake Signatures
Bob Dylan's book is making waves on social media after being released earlier this month as the legendary singer criticized other musicians. Now, it's facing another issue as the publisher of his book speaks out after fans noticed a big thing in his signature. According to the New York Post,...
Kanye West Makes Julia Fox Feel Dumb? 'I Was Delusional'
Julia Fox and Kanye West shared had a short but messy relationship when they were together earlier this year, and the actress is now speaking out regarding the details of their connection. Taking to her TikTok account, the "Uncut Gems" star, who's making waves in the fashion industry in recent...
‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast Reunions Through the Years: See Their Cutest Moments
Aca-believe it! The cast of Pitch Perfect has an even tighter bond than the a cappella sisters they play on screen. OG stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner won over fans in 2012’s Pitch Perfect as Barden University’s Barden Bellas […]
Miley Cyrus Now: Birthday, Age, Net Worth, Career History, and More Details About 'Hannah Montana' Alum
It's party time because Miley Cyrus is celebrating her birthday today!. From being a child star, Cyrus expanded her career as an actress and singer. After her "Hannah Montana" stint, she went on to appear in more series and films and recorded several music hits. With over two decades of...
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Through the Years
Growing up Bronx! Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s marriage may have not lasted, but their love for their son is apparent. The Ashlee Simpson Show alum and the Fall Out Boy rocker welcomed Bronx Mowgli in 2008, the same year they tied the knot. After three years of marriage, the then-couple announced their split in […]
The Weeknd, SZA Collab Song Coming Soon? Singer Says ‘Yes’ to Scrapped Project With R&B Star
A few years ago, The Weeknd and SZA were rumored to release the remix version of the former's song "Die for You." However, to fans' dismay, the collaboration was reportedly scrapped. It's not too late for the duo to drop the song and it appears that their project will see the light of day anytime soon.
Queen's 'The Miracle' Album Reissued Ahead of Freddie Mercury's Death Anniversary [Details]
In 1989, Queen released their studio album, "The Miracle," which in itself was a miracle of sorts because while the band was recording it, they were going through some pretty tough times. Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with HIV in 1987, and was secretly grappling with his illness as he pushed...
