AMAs Conspiracy Theory? Kodak Black Reacts To 'Super Gremlin' Not Winning

Kodak Black took to Instagram to complain about how his song "Super Gremlin" did not win at the 2022 American Music Awards. The rapper shared a screenshot of a tweet from AMA Statistics from Nov. 8, and it showed that "Super Gremlin" at number one with over 147K votes, followed by "In. Baby" by Lil Nas X with over 137k votes, and Future and Drake's "WFU" with over 87k votes.
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
From Taylor Swift to Drake: 2022 Spotify Wrapped is On Its Way And You've Been Warned! Are You Ready?

It was announced that Spotify would be releasing the 2022 Spotify Wrapped very soon, and the Twittersphere is already apologizing. Since the rise of Spotify, the way the world listens to music has entirely revolutionized. With the ability to select and stream all of our favorite artists anytime, anywhere, we have all found our own special way to create the soundtracks that quite literally underscore our lives. We romanticize our lives in different ways, and, through Spotify, it shows.
A Complete Guide to Country Music Stars’ Cutest Pets: Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift and More

Country cuties! In addition to crooning successful country tracks, many of the genre’s beloved artists spend their time raising their faithful four-legged companions. Taylor Swift, whose “I Bet You Think About Me” garnered a coveted Video of the Year nomination at the April 2022 CMT Awards, is the proud cat mom to three felines: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. (The three cats are named after her favorite TV and movie actors: Ellen Pompeo’s character in Grey’s Anatomy, Mariska Hargitay‘s role in Law & Order: SVU and the title character in Brad Pitt’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.)
Chris Brown Net Worth 2022: How Much Did the 'Ayo' Hitmaker Make So Far in His Career?

Chris Brown has been performing for two decades now, but fans think his net worth is way too low than expected. Despite being one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation, Brown went through downs because of the legal issues he got involved in. Unfortunately, he even suffered from criticism as fans booed him when Kelly Rowland accepted his Favorite Male R&B artist award at the American Music Awards on his behalf.
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]

Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Freddie Mercury's Last Days Witnessed By 'Greatest Love' Mary; Late Queen Singer Called Her This Before His Death

Freddie Mercury's greatest love, Mary Austin, recollected the "Queen" frontman's final days. On this day in 1991, Mercury died at the age of 45 at his Kensington home, in Garden Lodge. The singer died of bronchopneumonia which was formed due to AIDS-related complications. He passed away a day after he finally revealed to the world that he was suffering from the late stage of HIV infection.
RuPaul Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon 'Chicago' Broadway Debut Historic: Here's Why

Heads up, RuPaul's Drag Race fans, Jinkx Monsoon, will be storming Broadway as they debut on their favorite musical, "Chicago," next year!. Monsoon is the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race US Season 5, besting Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox, and even Coco Montrese, among many other queens. As shown evidently in...
Kanye West Makes Julia Fox Feel Dumb? 'I Was Delusional'

Julia Fox and Kanye West shared had a short but messy relationship when they were together earlier this year, and the actress is now speaking out regarding the details of their connection. Taking to her TikTok account, the "Uncut Gems" star, who's making waves in the fashion industry in recent...
Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s Son Bronx Through the Years

Growing up Bronx! Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz’s marriage may have not lasted, but their love for their son is apparent. The Ashlee Simpson Show alum and the Fall Out Boy rocker welcomed Bronx Mowgli in 2008, the same year they tied the knot. After three years of marriage, the then-couple announced their split in […]

