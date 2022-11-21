It was announced that Spotify would be releasing the 2022 Spotify Wrapped very soon, and the Twittersphere is already apologizing. Since the rise of Spotify, the way the world listens to music has entirely revolutionized. With the ability to select and stream all of our favorite artists anytime, anywhere, we have all found our own special way to create the soundtracks that quite literally underscore our lives. We romanticize our lives in different ways, and, through Spotify, it shows.

1 DAY AGO