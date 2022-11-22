Dabo Swinney called out Tennessee for assuming they were a playoff lock in the most Dabo Swinney way possible

No team had a worse Saturday in college football than Tennessee, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has rubbed in some salt.

The team got walloped by South Carolina 63-38 this past weekend and lost quarterback Hendon Hooker to an ACL tear. The loss knocked the Vols out of College Playoff consideration and put a damper on what’s been a historic year for Tennessee.

Swinney didn’t hold back on Monday night on what he thought about the Vols and their Saturday debacle. The Tigers coach cast doubt on the team’s preparedness for the game, saying he thought they were looking way too far down the road.

The “flipping burgers” line is very much from the Swinney school of quirky quotes. It also highlights how much he doesn’t feel sorry for the Vols on a whole for their stunning loss.

However, it’s not all bad. With Tennessee out, Swinney might have more company at his big Death Valley cookout during the College Football Playoffs! We’re sure the Vols would love to come after this.

In all seriousness, Swinney probably will want these words back if his own team can’t overcome its Notre Dame loss by year’s end. These things always have a way of biting you in the butt when you least expect it.