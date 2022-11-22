Richmond’s meaningless buzzer-beater against Syracuse was a dramatic way to cover for bettors

Richmond’s college basketball team did bettors a huge favor with a last-second basket on Monday night.

Right before time expired in the team’s game against Syracuse, Richmond’s Jason Nelson got off a three that swooshed through the hoop. It wasn’t enough to get the Spiders a win as the Orange took the Vivid Seats Empire Classic semifinals game, 74-71.

However, it was enough for Richmond to cover the spread. Syracuse was favored at -4, which got them a point away from swinging the spread in their favor.

Richmond’s last-second bucket got those who bet on the Spiders to cover a nice little payout that didn’t seem possible until Nelson’s shot fell down in Richmond’s favor.

Well, even if the basket didn’t do much for Richmond besides pad the stat sheet, it did give those who needed the Spiders to cover a happy Monday night.

As for those who needed Syracuse to get the cover, well, there’s always next time.