Women in agriculture bring stable, profitable outcomes, study finds
Agricultural enterprises with greater women’s leadership and participation are more stable, more profitable, and less likely to default on their loans, a study from Root Capital finds. The report, Inclusion Pays: The Returns on Investing in Women in Agriculture (44 pages PDF), analyzes 10 years of global data including...
Museums making modest gains in staff diversity, survey finds
The staffs of museums across the United States are increasingly becoming more diverse, though representation remains uneven, a report commissioned by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation finds. The report, Art Museum Staff Demographic Survey 2022 (46 pages, PDF), includes data collected between February and April 2022 from 328 museums providing...
