Related
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
KWCH.com
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KS WWII vet who survived Nazi prison camps to celebrate milestone 100th birthday this week
“He’s tough. He doesn’t give up,” his son says.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
travelwithsara.com
Fall In Love With Winfield, Kansas
The first time you stop in Winfield, Kansas, you will wonder why you have not stopped before. Winfield is a small town that knows how to play big. You will find it easy to fall in love with Winfield, Kansas. It’s no secret that Winfield is an event community, but...
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
kmuw.org
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized in Kansas crash
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Delicias Salvadorenas Restaurant
There’s a new restaurant that has taken over the former Pho Lotus space at 1523 S. Seneca. It’s called Delicias Salvadorenas and they just opened this weekend. I stopped by while they were getting set up. So with that said, let’s check it out. ===========. 1523 S....
Woman shot in south Wichita
Kansas crash kills three, injures two Friday afternoon
MARION — A two-vehicle wreck just northwest of Marion resulted in the deaths of three people and injured two others Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Charlotte S. Cole, 52, of Moundridge, was northbound on Kansas Highway 256 at the junction with U.S. 56 when Cole pulled out in front of a westbound 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Rebecca R. Young of Broken Arrow, Okla. The Taurus struck the Grand Caravan on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the north ditch.
Marion County crash kills three
KWCH.com
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
