The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO