Museums making modest gains in staff diversity, survey finds
The staffs of museums across the United States are increasingly becoming more diverse, though representation remains uneven, a report commissioned by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation finds. The report, Art Museum Staff Demographic Survey 2022 (46 pages, PDF), includes data collected between February and April 2022 from 328 museums providing...
St. Baldrick’s Foundation awards over $1.2 million in research grants
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation has announced more than $1.2 million in infrastructure grants to expand patient access to pediatric clinical cancer trials and accelerate scientific discoveries to conquer kids’ cancer. Clinical trials are the last stage of research on the path to developing and approving drugs and/or therapies...
Visa, BEA foundations award $5 million for Black entrepreneurship
The Black Economic Alliance (BEA) and Visa foundations have announced a $5 million grant partnership to bolster development of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE) housed at Spelman and Morehouse colleges. CBE aims to develop a pipeline of Black entrepreneurs and connect them to investment opportunities. The Visa Foundation’s commitment...
Women in agriculture bring stable, profitable outcomes, study finds
Agricultural enterprises with greater women’s leadership and participation are more stable, more profitable, and less likely to default on their loans, a study from Root Capital finds. The report, Inclusion Pays: The Returns on Investing in Women in Agriculture (44 pages PDF), analyzes 10 years of global data including...
Community Renewal International receives $1 million Opus Prize
Community Renewal International in Shreveport, Louisiana, has announced that it is the 2022 recipient of the Opus Prize. One of the world’s most significant faith-based awards for social entrepreneurship, the annual $1 million prize from the Opus Prize Foundation is designed to expand the humanitarian efforts of the recipient and inspire others to pursue lives of service. This year’s other Opus Prize finalists, which each receive $100,000 prizes, are Damien House in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and the Interfaith Mediation Centre in Kaduna, Nigeria.
University of Central Florida receives $10 million gift
The University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando has announced a $10 million gift from Dr. Phillips Charities in support of its College of Nursing. Part of a $30 million fundraising campaign, the gift will support construction of a new facility on the 50-acre property, which is already home to the UCF College of Medicine and the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center. The new building, which is expected to open during the 2025-26 academic year, will help UCF increase enrollment of nurses and nurse educators, attract and retain UCF faculty, and graduate an additional 150 new nurses annually to enter the healthcare industry—primarily in Florida.
Gund Foundation awards $19.3 million in grants
The Cleveland-based George Gund Foundation has announced grants totaling $19.3 million in its latest grant cycle. Awards include up to $500,000 in support of the leadership transition for incoming Cuyahoga County executive Chris Ronayne. “Thoughtful and transparent leadership transitions must be both a hallmark and promise of our democracy,” said Gund Foundation president Anthony Richardson. “To be sure, the work of democracy building encompasses robust citizen participation in elections, but it also must extend beyond elections to effective governance.”
Montreal universities receive $19.4 million for space research
McGill University and Université de Montréal have announced gifts totaling C$26 million ($19.4 million) from the Trottier Family Foundation in support of projects to establish Montreal as a global hub for space research. Half of the C$16 million ($11.9 million) gift to McGill will enable the university to...
