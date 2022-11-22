As Americans get ready for the holiday season, millions will turn to food donations and assistance from organizations to help get meals on the table. Over 33 million Americans lived in food-insecure households last year, with 8.6 million adults living in very low food security households, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition data. According to the agency, food-insecure households are defined as households that are "uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resources for food."

