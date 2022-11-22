ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

City honors retired judge, longtime baseball coach

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsY5X_0jJTbYyN00

Recently retired Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner and Coach Sam Toler each were paid tribute to during a recent City Council meeting.

“So, let me just say this briefly: I don’t want to interrupt your meeting, but it has been my great honor and privilege to serve as a judge for 39 years,” Sumner said.

Sumner said that he has seen it all and been there and done that, but that, “I leave you in good hands.”

“It has really been an honor — and God has blessed me in so many ways,” Sumner said. “I would not be here this evening but not for his grace, his mercy in my life. I thank you. I thank you. I love you.”

Sumner graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1968, N.C. Central University in 1972 and N.C. Central’s law school in 1975.

He was in the private practice of law until 1983, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the District Court resulting from the late James E. Ezzell Jr. leaving to become president of a savings and loan association.

Sumner was elected to the Superior Court in 1990 and Oct. 31 was his last day in office.

In 2009, Sumner was one of three candidates the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., submitted to then-President Barack Obama for consideration to fill openings for U.S District Court judgeships.

Sumner also was featured in a CITY TV-19 documentary in 2019 about the 1978 sanitation workers strike because he was a defense attorney for the late Alexander Evans.

The 1978 strike protested the arrest and suspension of Evans, an African American, for allegedly stealing a man’s suit left out on his garbage route in the predominately white Englewood residential area.

The striking sanitation workers were fired by the municipal government on July 25, 1978, but they were reinstated on July 31, 1978.

Evans, of Whitakers, was convicted in Rocky Mount District Court of committing misdemeanor larceny, but eventually, he was cleared by a jury in Nash County Superior Court.

Toler began volunteering his time coaching Little League teams for the City of Rocky Mount in 1977.

Toler coached many Little League teams to championships, touched the lives of more than 500 young athletes and coached in a manner that helped his players gain confidence and believe in themselves.

Toler was inducted into the Twin County Hall of Fame in 2018. The Hall of Fame’s purpose is to commemorate the accomplishments of Edgecombe and Nash county natives in a wide range of categories.

Toler said there is no way he could follow up on Sumner, but Toler expressed appreciation to those on hand in the audience and so many others who helped him through the years.

“I couldn’t be where I am now without their help and of course like Judge Sumner said, with the Grace of God,” Toler said. “Thank you, Jesus, that we’re all here.”

“Thank you again,” Toler said.

Mayor Sandy Roberson presented Sumner with a certificate of congratulations during the meeting and the council approved a resolution recognizing Toler and Roberson presented Toler with that resolution.

Roberson also read aloud a document declaring Saturday as Small Business Saturday.

Credit card giant American Express came up with the idea of Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to put more focus on small retailers and other small businesses during the traditional Christmas shopping season.

Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Sam Bass said in prepared remarks as part of a Chamber news release on Thursday said roughly 75 percent of the Chamber’s membership is comprised of small businesses and said that number includes retail, service and manufacturing businesses with fewer than 100 employees in Rocky Mount.

“Small businesses are an integral part of our community, and we are proud to join American Express to help them promote their business, connect with regular customers and reach new ones on Small Business Saturday throughout the holiday shopping season and the whole year,” Bass said.

The Chamber’s membership as of Thursday was 771, which is an all-time high.

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Birth announcement: Wesley Robert Thomas

A son, Wesley Robert, was born to Katherine Dunnick and Daniel Thomas at 1:08 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Wesley was welcomed home by a sister Madeline Thomas, 2. Maternal grandmother is Pam Dunnick of...
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

To help the community at Thanksgiving

The New Covenant Ministries church family partnered with Warren County Department of Social Services to help families in need with a Thanksgiving meal box. Pictured are Deidre Taborn-DSS-social worker-CPS, and Pastor Jim Wells. Not pictured, but present was CPS Social Worker Sherice Hayes from Child Protective Services.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
High School Football PRO

Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Triton High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.
WENDELL, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy