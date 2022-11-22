City honors retired judge, longtime baseball coach

Recently retired Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Quentin Sumner and Coach Sam Toler each were paid tribute to during a recent City Council meeting.

“So, let me just say this briefly: I don’t want to interrupt your meeting, but it has been my great honor and privilege to serve as a judge for 39 years,” Sumner said.

Sumner said that he has seen it all and been there and done that, but that, “I leave you in good hands.”

“It has really been an honor — and God has blessed me in so many ways,” Sumner said. “I would not be here this evening but not for his grace, his mercy in my life. I thank you. I thank you. I love you.”

Sumner graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High School in 1968, N.C. Central University in 1972 and N.C. Central’s law school in 1975.

He was in the private practice of law until 1983, when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the District Court resulting from the late James E. Ezzell Jr. leaving to become president of a savings and loan association.

Sumner was elected to the Superior Court in 1990 and Oct. 31 was his last day in office.

In 2009, Sumner was one of three candidates the late U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., submitted to then-President Barack Obama for consideration to fill openings for U.S District Court judgeships.

Sumner also was featured in a CITY TV-19 documentary in 2019 about the 1978 sanitation workers strike because he was a defense attorney for the late Alexander Evans.

The 1978 strike protested the arrest and suspension of Evans, an African American, for allegedly stealing a man’s suit left out on his garbage route in the predominately white Englewood residential area.

The striking sanitation workers were fired by the municipal government on July 25, 1978, but they were reinstated on July 31, 1978.

Evans, of Whitakers, was convicted in Rocky Mount District Court of committing misdemeanor larceny, but eventually, he was cleared by a jury in Nash County Superior Court.

Toler began volunteering his time coaching Little League teams for the City of Rocky Mount in 1977.

Toler coached many Little League teams to championships, touched the lives of more than 500 young athletes and coached in a manner that helped his players gain confidence and believe in themselves.

Toler was inducted into the Twin County Hall of Fame in 2018. The Hall of Fame’s purpose is to commemorate the accomplishments of Edgecombe and Nash county natives in a wide range of categories.

Toler said there is no way he could follow up on Sumner, but Toler expressed appreciation to those on hand in the audience and so many others who helped him through the years.

“I couldn’t be where I am now without their help and of course like Judge Sumner said, with the Grace of God,” Toler said. “Thank you, Jesus, that we’re all here.”

“Thank you again,” Toler said.

Mayor Sandy Roberson presented Sumner with a certificate of congratulations during the meeting and the council approved a resolution recognizing Toler and Roberson presented Toler with that resolution.

Roberson also read aloud a document declaring Saturday as Small Business Saturday.

Credit card giant American Express came up with the idea of Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to put more focus on small retailers and other small businesses during the traditional Christmas shopping season.

Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Sam Bass said in prepared remarks as part of a Chamber news release on Thursday said roughly 75 percent of the Chamber’s membership is comprised of small businesses and said that number includes retail, service and manufacturing businesses with fewer than 100 employees in Rocky Mount.

“Small businesses are an integral part of our community, and we are proud to join American Express to help them promote their business, connect with regular customers and reach new ones on Small Business Saturday throughout the holiday shopping season and the whole year,” Bass said.

The Chamber’s membership as of Thursday was 771, which is an all-time high.