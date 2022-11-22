ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
Kendall Jenner is wasting no time in flaunting her sexy, single self.

The Kardashians star made a major fashion statement on Sunday, November 20, when she stepped out with no pants — one day before news of her split from boyfriend-of-two-years Devin Booker made headlines.

Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos.

LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN BOOKER OFFICIALLY SPLIT AFTER NEARLY 2 YEARS OF DATING

Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle shared photos of Jenner's look — which was straight off the Bottega Veneta spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway — to Instagram , captioning the carousel, “good morning kendall jenner."

With sunflowers in hand, Jenner was reportedly coming from a shoot for luxury brand FWRD, of which she serves as creative director.

The supermodel's outfit — or lack there of — was met with mixed reactions. While fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk insisted this was the "Best look eva" and Morgan Stewart gushed, "You know this is it for me," others couldn't help but poke fun at her daring ensemble.

"I love how some people’s legit worst nightmare when they sleep is that they forget their trousers and when Kendall does it it’s a fashion ‘slay’…” quipped one, with DJ Casey Kiss joking, “When u really need to get this job interview.”

Regardless of whether her outfit was a hit or miss, Jenner certainly flaunted what her mama gave her , conveniently right before her name was plastered all over headlines for her breakup with the Phoenix Suns player.

Jenner, 27, and Booker, 26 — who began dating in 2020 — apparently parted ways last month, as their demanding schedules and careers became too much for them to balance on top of their relationship.

DANCING THE AWKWARDNESS AWAY? KENDALL JENNER BUSTS A MOVE AT EX-BOYFRIEND HARRY STYLES' CONCERT WITH KYLIE JENNER & HAILEY BIEBER

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," said a source, with another adding, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

This wasn't the first time the couple split since going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day 2021. Jenner and Booker first pumped the breaks on their relationship over the summer, seemingly for the same reason as their latter split.

"Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other," spilled a source amid their reconciliation. Though they split because they realized they were on different paths , the famous pair made their way back to each other by the second half of the summer.

OK! Magazine

