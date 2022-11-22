Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Report: Debt collection matters dominate dockets
The Justice for All Commission (JFAC) recently released a report on debt collection in Michigan, revealing that debt collection cases dominate Michigan’s civil court dockets. The findings show that more than half of all cases were filed by five large national companies that purchase credit card, medical and utility...
legalnews.com
Law school deans gather at diversity event
Law school leaders at The Michigan Diversity Council’s Legal Diversity Summit included (left to right) Dean Richard A. Bierschbach, Wayne State University Law School; Dean James McGrath, WMU-Cooley Law School; Dean Linda Sheryl Greene, MSU College of Law, and Dean Jelanie Jefferson Exum, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.
Comments / 0