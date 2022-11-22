Read full article on original website
Mary Margaret Fish
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Laura Luella Carver
Laura Luella Carver, 77, of Parkersburg passed away Nov. 20, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Charlotte Joan Cooper
Charlotte Joan Cooper, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late George A. and Pauline V. Watson Life. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Abby Hines struts her stuff
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Abby Hines has been dancing at Gel’s Dance Centre since the age of 4. Hines started competitive dance at the age of 7 following encouragement from her parents, to bring her out of her shell. “I was a very shy child, so I think my...
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
Justin Scott Dailey
Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport passed away Nov. 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
A revival with Brother George Griffis will be held 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2176 Pettyvlle Road. Leah Griffis will sing and play the piano. * Tri-County Revival. Doug Eccles will be the guest speaker at the...
Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many
VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Look Back: Collectibles and contemplation
Tiny mugs from far-away England, brought to this country many years ago by sailors as presents for their children, are included in the valuable and unusual collection of children’s mugs owned by Miss Nan Snodgrass of Murdoch Avenue which will be part of the opening exhibit at the Parkersburg Fine Arts Center Tuesday evening, November 29, at 8:30 o’clock at its new home at 317 Ninth street.
Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes 1,500-plus Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — The Salvation Army of Parkersburg held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at Fifth Street in Parkersburg, with more than 1,500 meals prepared for pickup and delivery. “It’s not just a meal; it’s a meal needed and wanted,” Salvation Army Capt. Marjorie Rowe said. Rowe...
Decked Halls: Parkersburg Art Center gets into Christmas spirit with Artist Trees
PARKERSBURG — This is the weekend many people may put up their Christmas trees, but 18 are already decorated and lit at the Parkersburg Art Center. The annual Artist Trees display opened Saturday, with trees designed by local people in the style of a variety of artists. Parkersburg resident...
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
Ronda Diane Yoak
Ronda Diane Yoak, 77, of Walker passed away Nov. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
On to the Island!: Parkersburg South rips Hurricane, advances to Class AAA title game
PARKERSBURG — Barely a glitch throughout the regular season and postseason, Parkersburg South’s offense received a major boost from its brethren on the defensive side of the ball during Saturday afternoon’s Class AAA state semifinal game with fourth-ranked Hurricane. After falling behind for the first time in...
Local teams play in Clash at The Coliseum
VINCENT — There was a lot of action Friday during the inaugural Clash at The Coliseum at Warren High School. Day one featured six varsity basketball games and six JV games. In the first game of the day, the Union Local girls defeated Logan 63-21 to give head coach Lou “Scooter” Tolzda his 500th career victory.
