Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vehicle flips in downtown Parkersburg crash
PARKERSBURG — A two-car accident at the intersection of Fourth and Juliana streets on Wednesday resulted in no injuries. The Parkersburg Police Department received a call at 12:19 p.m. that a Jeep Wrangler heading east on Fourth Street was struck by a Chevy Traverse going north on Juliana Street that ran a red light, said Parkersburg Lt. Patrick Edelen.
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
WILX-TV
W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Margaret Fish
Mary Margaret Fish, 77, of Marietta died on Nov. 23, 2022. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday.
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thomas G. Amos
Thomas G. Amos, 68, of Marietta, died on Nov. 24, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Salvation Army of Parkersburg distributes 1,500-plus Thanksgiving meals
PARKERSBURG — The Salvation Army of Parkersburg held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday at Fifth Street in Parkersburg, with more than 1,500 meals prepared for pickup and delivery. “It’s not just a meal; it’s a meal needed and wanted,” Salvation Army Capt. Marjorie Rowe said. Rowe...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley communities marching into holiday season with Christmas parades
PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spending Time (and Money) Together: Black Friday shopping a tradition for many
VIENNA — For some people, shopping on Black Friday is a team sport. And many teams wear uniforms. Georgia resident Sue Nutter crocheted Christmas tree hats for her extended family members to wear as they embarked on their post-Thanksgiving bargain hunting Friday morning. The hats got a lot of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club going full steam ahead with Christmas open house
PARKERSBURG — An electric train running around the Christmas tree is among many holiday traditions celebrated by area families. The tradition will be celebrated at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. The family-oriented event is open to the public with free admission and parking and is part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Donald Lee Harper
Donald Lee Harper, 81, Vienna, died on Nov 24, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justin Scott Dailey
Justin Scott Dailey, 46, of Rockport passed away Nov. 17, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
Man arrested for domestic battery and assault in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for domestic battery and other charges. Cory Joseph Raines was arrested on Thursday and is a repeat offender, JCSO says. “The holidays always brings out the best in our frequent flyers,” JCSO says in a Facebook post. “Such is […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local organizations feed community for Thanksgiving
MARIETTA — One way Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, rooted in the idea of togetherness, has been with the act of gathering. Various organizations and churches throughout the Mid Ohio Valley kept the annual Thanksgiving tradition of inclusion alive by providing area residents with free meals, whether as a takeout option or a chance to sit down and eat together.
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
First Lutheran announces annual candlelight Compline services for Advent
PARKERSBURG — Candlelight Compline services will begin 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The Advent season is annually celebrated with Compline services each Wednesday prior to Christmas and will continue Dec. 7, 14 and 21. A ‘minimal meal’ of soup and bread will be shared at 6 p.m. preceding the services.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB’s Stevens to share her story at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — The executive director of Downtown PKB will speak at the WVU Parkersburg Professional Studies Division’s Fall Speaker Series from 12:15-1 p.m. Nov. 30 in the College Theater. Amanda Stevens became executive director of Downtown PKB in September 2021. Before that, she held two positions at Artsbridge,...
