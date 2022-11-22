Read full article on original website
Bobby Bales
5d ago
I have said for a long time that WV is the worse state in the nation in every category. The Republican legislature is the blame for it. The citizens of WV should understand that the legislature only wants to take care of themselves.
Greg Songer
5d ago
What makes anyone think the republican legislature will do anything differently than they have? They drove our economy and education systems to the bottom and they intend to keep them there while ensuring the wealth and production flow out to wealthy corporate owners. Same thing as ever.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Op-ed: Confidence and Security – West Virginia elections a model for other states
Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election, and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on election night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law. Consider that vote counting continued in other states more...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Landers returns to Highmark West Virginia
PARKERSBURG — Highmark West Virginia has named a new president of West Virginia Highmark Health Options. Jason Landers will be responsible for the overall performance of the Medicaid plan, including quality of care and service. Additionally, he is accountable for establishing and maintaining strategic relationships within West Virginia, including key provider partners, vendors, and the community at-large.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
WDTV
Rain to affect holiday travel in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies cleared this afternoon after rain in the morning, and will stay clear until Saturday night, where clouds return ahead of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ‘seriously considering’ a run for Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice might be running for the United States Senate. Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate. “I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” said Justice.” I have not made a final decision yet, you know, but […]
West Virginia residents won’t see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas? Here’s why
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
West Virginia judge resigns after allegedly brandishing gun in courtroom
A West Virginia judge sent his resignation to Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday, effective at the close of business, after being accused of brandishing a gun in a courtroom.
International Business Times
Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays
Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
Kentucky coal miner wins $176k playing lottery
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An Eastern Kentucky coal miner won more than $176,000 playing the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Barry Jewell, of Pinsonfork, wagered two dollars on the Bank Buster Jackpot last Thursday and won the money instantly. “I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was ‘Jackpot […]
The West Virginian who wrote ‘Frosty the Snowman’
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
Virginia State Police cruiser hit on Beltway by 15-year-old driver
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries after police said their cruiser was struck by an underage driver on the beltway in Fairfax County.
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Kentucky man arrested after undercover internet crimes against children investigation
A Kentucky man was arrested Monday in Louisa after an Electronic Crimes Against Children investigation.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
