Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Support for local businesses in Houston

We know you're spending money this holiday season. Have you considered shopping at local businesses? Isiah Carey visits McQueen's in Houston's Third Ward area.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday offer big savings

Sullivan's Smart Sense: Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday offering better deals than Black Friday. If you didn't get a chance to take advantage of Black Friday sales, have no fear. Shoppers can still find deals through the weekend and beyond. Plus, Small Business Saturday is November 26. That's the day designated to support local, small businesses, which create many jobs in our local economy. And many of them will offer sales both in-store and online.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds

Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CYPRESS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marshall High School - Fort Bend football team will have a game with Lake Creek High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
HOUSTON, TX

