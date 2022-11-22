Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Support for local businesses in Houston
We know you're spending money this holiday season. Have you considered shopping at local businesses? Isiah Carey visits McQueen's in Houston's Third Ward area.
Captain D’s Expands Texas Footprint in Humble; New Restaurant Features Double Drive-Thru
First of 10 Locations Coming to Houston Area
fox26houston.com
Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday offer big savings
Sullivan's Smart Sense: Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday offering better deals than Black Friday. If you didn't get a chance to take advantage of Black Friday sales, have no fear. Shoppers can still find deals through the weekend and beyond. Plus, Small Business Saturday is November 26. That's the day designated to support local, small businesses, which create many jobs in our local economy. And many of them will offer sales both in-store and online.
fox26houston.com
The 44th annual Thanksgiving Super Feast provides meals to nearly 25,000 hungry Houstonians
HOUSTON - Thousands Houstonians celebrated this Thanksgiving at the 44th annual Super Feast at the George R Brown Convention Center. The event is made possible through the City Wide Club. More than 6000 volunteers show up as early as 5 AM Thursday to help cook and hand out 35,000 pounds...
fox26houston.com
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
Click2Houston.com
‘Give more than you get’: Retired chef feeds neighborhood for Thanksgiving
Katy, TX. – Jeffrey Williams, a retired chef, worked at the Houston Country Club for 34 years. This year, he decided it was time to pivot and while he continued on with his passion for cooking by helping the less fortunate. This Thanksgiving, Williams is giving a whole new...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Burn’s Original Bar-B-Que, Slim Thug, others provide more than 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to community
HOUSTON – For decades, the Burns family has given out free hot Thanksgiving dinners to the community in need. Monday, Nov. 21, was no different. Once again, more than 1,000 families received good, hot free holiday soul food as the Burns’ family hosted their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway.
defendernetwork.com
Houston realtor giving kids of single moms new beds
Houston Realtor Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, is launching a personal initiative to help Houston Area single moms tuck their kids into brand new beds this holiday season!. The Houston native and accomplished realtor was once a single mom herself and...
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Don't want to cook? Here's a list of Houston restaurants open on Thanksgiving
HOUSTON — Not in the mood to cook this year? We can't say that we blame you!. Here's a list of Houston restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. The Annie will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. They're offering a three-course prix-fixe menu and a limited dinner menu.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marvida Trails, a New-Home Community Within a Highly Desirable Master Plan in Cypress, Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new, single-family home community in Cypress. Marvida Trails is located within Marvida, a desirable 850-acre master plan that is close to FM-529, the Grand Parkway, Sam Houston Tollway and Highway 290 for an easy commute to major Houston-area employment centers. The community is zoned for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005005/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Marvida Trails, a new-home community within a highly desirable master plan in Cypress, Texas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
fox26houston.com
University of Houston gets two new mascots complementary of the Houston Zoo
Houston - A pair of cougar cubs found alone by a rancher in Washington have settled into their new home in Texas, the Houston Zoo said. Named Shasta VII and Louie, the two male cougars were found orphaned at four weeks old, and were likely not to survive if left on their own, the zoo said.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marshall High School - Fort Bend football team will have a game with Lake Creek High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
fox26houston.com
Flight from Houston diverted after unruly passenger behavior, landed in Little Rock
A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger. Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said...
