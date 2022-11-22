PARKERSBURG — The holiday parade season has arrived as Belpre and Marietta will have their Christmas parades at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Merry-Etta Lighted Christmas Parade, with a Whoville theme this year, will follow a route that takes it along Ohio Street to Second Street by the Levee House and left on Greene Street, then onto Front Street and right on Putnam Street, right on Second Street and ending in front of the Galley.

BELPRE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO