Eugene, OR

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 81, IDAHO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .476, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Tomley 5-7, Mackenzie 3-7, Burgin 0-1, Carr 0-1, Nagle 0-2, Rodriguez 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nagle, Rodriguez). Turnovers: 10 (Mackenzie 3, Rodriguez 2, Tomley 2, Carr, Nagle, Smellie). Steals: 9 (Rodriguez 6, Parker 2, Tomley).
POCATELLO, ID
BELMONT 68, GEORGIA STATE 66

Percentages: FG .471, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Friberg 7-10, Tyson 3-4, Sheppard 2-6, Davidson 1-2, Gillespie 0-1, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gillespie). Turnovers: 15 (Tyson 4, Davidson 3, Gillespie 3, Sheppard 2, Brauns, Friberg, Walker). Steals: 7 (Davidson 2, Brauns, Friberg,...
ATLANTA, GA
OKLAHOMA STATE 78, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 53

Percentages: FG .368, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Gambrell 3-8, Wesley 2-2, Harding 1-1, Douglas 1-3, Te.Smith 0-2, Augustin 0-3, Bell 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Augustin, Harding, Rutty). Turnovers: 14 (Douglas 4, Gambrell 3, Wesley 3, Te.Smith 2, M.Harris, Miles). Steals: 10 (Wesley...
STILLWATER, OK
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 72, MONTANA STATE 71

Percentages: FG .565, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Battle 3-6, Fuller 1-1, Patterson 1-4, Brown 0-1, Lecholat 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 22 (Belo 4, Brown 4, Ford 4, Lecholat 3, Battle 2, Fuller 2, McMahon 2, Osobor). Steals: 8 (Battle 4, Patterson 2, Belo, Lecholat).
BOZEMAN, MT
NORTH DAKOTA 73, CAL STATE FULLERTON 57

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .458, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Carper 1-1, Jones 1-1, Harris 1-2, Wade 1-2, San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lee, Wrightsell). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 4, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Bastian, Lee, San Antonio, Wrightsell). Steals: 6...
FULLERTON, CA
OHIO 72, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .369, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Range 5-6, Madlock 1-4, Coleman 0-1, McCoy 0-1, McCray 0-1, Knox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (O'Neal, Posey). Turnovers: 8 (Anderson 2, Knox 2, Coleman, Madlock, Posey, Range). Steals: 8 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Anderson, Knox,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama 89, Gardner-Webb 60

ALABAMA (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.621, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Barber 2-3, Davis 1-4, Weathers 1-4, Abrams 0-1, Cobbins 0-1, Mingo-Young 0-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Rice 4, Cunningham 2, Weathers 1) Turnovers: 24 (Cobbins 4, Mingo-Young 4, Barber 3, Davis 3, Abrams 2, Barker 2, Weathers 2, Wade-Warren 1,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ARKANSAS STATE 90, BETHEL (TN) 65

BETHEL (TN)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Kennedy 2-2, Thompson 2-3, Neely 1-2, Guthrie 1-3, Beasley 0-1, Stojanovic 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Burnett, Guthrie, Marsh, Nazario, Zlitni). Turnovers: 17 (Burnett 4, Guthrie 3, Kennedy 3, Nazario 3, Gadson 2, Neely,...
JONESBORO, AR
No. 3 UConn 86, No. 9 Iowa 79

UCONN (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.0, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Fudd 4-10, Ducharme 3-6, Lopez-Senechal 1-3, Muhl 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Ducharme 2, Edwards 1, Griffin 1, Lopez-Senechal 1) Turnovers: 14 (Muhl 6, Edwards 2, Griffin 2, Lopez-Senechal 2, Ducharme 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Ducharme 3, Griffin 2,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Oklahoma 59, Mississippi 55

MISSISSIPPI (6-1) Brakefield 2-7 0-0 5, Burns 2-6 0-0 4, McKinnis 3-4 0-0 6, Abram 7-13 2-2 17, Murrell 3-9 1-1 8, Caldwell 4-6 0-0 10, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Fagan 1-3 0-0 3, Akwuba 1-2 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Ewin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 3-3 55.
NORMAN, OK
SAN JOSE STATE 67, BALL STATE 65

Percentages: FG .377, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Windham 2-5, Jacobs 1-2, Coleman 1-5, Bumbalough 0-1, Cleary 0-1, Jihad 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Sellers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jacobs 2, Coleman, Pearson, Sparks). Turnovers: 7 (Coleman 2, Sparks 2, Jacobs, Jihad, Windham). Steals: 4...
SAN JOSE, CA
COLORADO 65, YALE 62

Percentages: FG .450, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Poulakidas 6-8, Mahoney 1-3, Basa-Ama 0-1, Feinberg 0-1, Jarvis 0-1, Kelly 0-2, Mbeng 0-2, Molloy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jarvis 3, Basa-Ama). Turnovers: 13 (Mbeng 5, Knowling 3, Kelly 2, Basa-Ama, Gharram, Molloy). Steals: 6...
BOULDER, CO
L.A. Clippers 114, Indiana 100

Percentages: FG .383, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 9-42, .214 (Smith 3-7, Haliburton 3-8, Mathurin 1-3, Turner 1-6, Hield 1-9, Taylor 0-1, I.Jackson 0-2, Brissett 0-3, Nesmith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brissett 2, I.Jackson, Smith). Turnovers: 11 (Hield 3, Turner 3, Bitadze, I.Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
INDIANA STATE
MILWAUKEE 67, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 46

Percentages: FG .259, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-26, .115 (Brewster 1-3, Tate 1-5, Harper 1-6, Roy 0-1, Brittain-Watts 0-2, Jones 0-3, Morales 0-3, Whyte 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Morales). Turnovers: 11 (Whyte 4, Tynen 3, Harper 2, Brewster, Brittain-Watts). Steals: 5 (Brittain-Watts, Harper, Morales,...
BOSTON, MA
NO. 13 AUBURN 65, SAINT LOUIS 60

Percentages: FG .385, FT .286. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Jimerson 4-9, Pickett 2-4, Hargrove 0-1, Parker 0-1, Thatch 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Collins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrester 2). Turnovers: 12 (Okoro 5, Collins 4, Forrester 2, Hargrove). Steals: 5 (Thatch 3, Jimerson, Okoro). Technical...
AUBURN, CA
HOFSTRA 72, QUINNIPIAC 70

Percentages: FG .422, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Estrada 4-6, Carlos 4-8, Dubar 2-3, Thomas 2-6, Marshall 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Boachie-Yiadom 4, Marshall, W.Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Estrada 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos 2, Thomas 2, Dubar, Marshall). Steals: 9 (Carlos 3, Boachie-Yiadom 2,...
NO. 24 PURDUE 75, NO. 8 DUKE 56

Percentages: FG .368, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Filipowski 2-4, Whitehead 0-1, Blakes 0-2, Lively 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Roach 0-3, Proctor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lively 2, Filipowski). Turnovers: 10 (Filipowski 2, Mitchell 2, Roach 2, Grandison, Lively, Proctor, Whitehead). Steals: 5 (Lively...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
BROWN 70, MAINE 63

Percentages: FG .482, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Feierbergs 2-3, Wright-McLeish 2-3, Juozapaitis 2-8, Clayton 1-3, Turgut 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wright-McLeish). Turnovers: 14 (Clayton 6, Juozapaitis 2, Nenadic 2, Tynes 2, Feierbergs, Filipovity). Steals: 7 (Feierbergs 2, Tynes 2, Wright-McLeish 2, Turgut).
ORONO, ME
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 85, TENNESSEE TECH 77, 2OT

Percentages: FG .467, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Sebree 3-3, Perry 3-6, Thompson 3-6, Oliver 2-5, Harvey 1-2, Slatten 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sebree 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Wood 4, Ramsey 2, Sebree 2, Slatten 2, Beya, Harvey, Perry, Strong). Steals: 2...
TENNESSEE STATE
No. 11 Virginia Tech 89, Longwood 28

VIRGINIA TECH (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.5, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Owusu 4-5, Amoore 2-7, King 2-7, Gregg 1-1, Geiman 1-2, Traylor 0-5, Vejsicky 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Kitley 1, King 1, Gregg 1, Ford 1, Dunn 1, Geiman 1, Traylor 1) Turnovers: 13 (Amoore 3, Soule 2, Kitley...
BLACKSBURG, VA

