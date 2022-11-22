Read full article on original website
A GOP congressman says TikTok should be banned in the US and is introducing legislation to do so, calling the app 'digital fentanyl'
On Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher renewed his calls for a nationwide TikTok ban, saying the app is "addicting our kids."
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
