Lehigh County, PA

wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution

Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Rifle Deer Season Begins in PA

Pennsylvania’s rifle deer hunting season begins this weekend. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details on what to expect in the forest. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA

