Lantern
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 Michigan
As less than eight minutes remained against No. 3 Michigan in the third quarter Saturday, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud motioned for Ohio State to hold back its punt team. Faced with fourth down and 5 yards to go, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes punted the football back to...
Lantern
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 Michigan
The Woody Hayes Athletic Center has a clock counting down to the annual football game between Ohio State and Michigan. Throughout the 2010s, the clock counted down for seemingly imminent victory for the Buckeyes, after winning eight straight matchups from 2012-19. However, for the second-consecutive season, the clock signaled a...
Lantern
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23
The Buckeyes will have to wait another year before their next shot at beating Michigan. In their first meeting in Columbus since 2018, No. 3 Michigan captured control in the second half, and sophomore running back Donovan Edwards scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 to go to seal the 45-23 win.
