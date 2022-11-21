Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news
The MLB Winter Meetings are still more than a week away (begin Dec. 4), but the stove is starting to heat up. On Monday night, news emerged regarding the free-agent status of the 2022 American League MVP. According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, Aaron Judge has arrived in San Francisco and Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Aaron Judge SF Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Giants linked to former NL MVP in MLB free agency
It has been noted several times since they finished up shop on a .500 season that the San Francisco Giants are going to be free spenders during MLB free agency. Here’s a team that has been linked to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and other big-name players on the open market.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reportedly made contact with the same pitcher, which could result in a big-market bidding war.
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge.
MLB free agency: Colorado Rockies interested in former NL MVP outfielder
MLB free agency is only just beginning. We haven’t seen any blockbuster signings that have left the baseball community in
‘He’ll bail you out of jail’: Aaron Judge draws rave reviews from Yankees who badly want him to re-sign
With the uncertainty of where a multitude of their free agents will land, and in-between an investigation for alleged collusion between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, teammates of Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and beyond joined in a chorus of calls to keep the MLB’s leading home run hitter last season in the Bronx during the MLB’s free agency period.
Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets
Will the Dodgers still be apart of the Justin Verlander sweepstakes?
Report: Harper Has Successful Tommy John Surgery
According to a new report, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge meets with Giants ownership, offer could come by end of week
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us but that doesn't mean hot stove activity will slow to a crawl. Plenty of signings and trades have been finalized during the long holiday weekend over the years and this offseason figures to be no different. Here are Wednesday's hot stove rumors as you await Turkey Day.
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Report: Braves targeting Mitch Haniger
It’s been a slow free agency so far for the Braves, and typically, it remains that way through Thanksgiving. However, that’s not always the case. A few years ago, Alex Anthopoulos inked Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann while I was trying to stuff my eighth plate of food down the gullet, so fingers crossed that something similar happens this year, giving Braves fans a lot to look forward to during the upcoming holiday break.
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
Mike Maddux Return to Rangers Likely
The former Texas Rangers pitching coach could be back in Arlington under new manager Bruce Bochy.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Report: Twins offering Correa multiple contract lengths, values
Deals ranging from 6-10 years with different annual average values.
