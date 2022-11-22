ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Villas at St. Johns Apartments, 7595 Baymeadows Circle W., contractor is Henderson Pool Service Inc., pool plaster replacement, $45,000. City of Jacksonville, 501 E. Bay St., contractor is W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors Inc., Police Memorial Building generator replacement, $193,795. Hospital, Institutional. Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road S., contractor is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide

Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East

The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg

NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace

Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fernandina Beach (FL)

Are you seeking a relaxing holiday? If yes, plan a vacation trip to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Fernandina Beach is a city in Nassau County, Florida, United States. It is the county’s seat and comprises about 13,000 inhabitants according to the last census. The warm, bright sunrise will always help...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30

The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
PALM COAST, FL
historiccity

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine

Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

