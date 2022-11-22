Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Villas at St. Johns Apartments, 7595 Baymeadows Circle W., contractor is Henderson Pool Service Inc., pool plaster replacement, $45,000. City of Jacksonville, 501 E. Bay St., contractor is W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors Inc., Police Memorial Building generator replacement, $193,795. Hospital, Institutional. Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road S., contractor is...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Melanin Market reclaims Black Friday to highlight Black-owned businesses, closing out 6th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black Friday is also the chance for The Melanin Market to showcase Black-owned businesses on the Eastside. “When you think Black Friday, think Black-owned businesses,” said Anita Spencer, a spokesperson for The Melanin Market, which closed out its 6th year on Friday. It’s dedicated to...
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Fernandina Beach: The Complete Guide
Known as the “Isle of 8 Flags” after the eight nations that have flown their flags on Amelia Island throughout history, Fernandina Beach is a place with a rich backstory. It’s also famous for its pristine coastline, crystal clear waters, and beautiful ocean scenery. However, almost all of that pales in comparison when compared to the kind of excitement you’ll find when fishing in Fernandina Beach.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East
The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg
NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
Bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Street Fair and tree lighting ceremony is happening this Saturday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. at 8264 Lone Star Road. Admission is free so bring the family to Street Fair and Tree Lighting Ceremony! There will be Giveaways, Crafts, Food, Music, Games and even a surprise guest!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sportsman’s Warehouse open in River City Marketplace
Sportsman’s Warehouse at River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville officially opens Dec. 2. The outdoor specialty retailer, which began a soft opening Nov. 21, is at 13075 City Square Drive, No. 107, next to Burlington. It is in part of what was once Gander Mountain. Store hours are 9...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fernandina Beach (FL)
Are you seeking a relaxing holiday? If yes, plan a vacation trip to Fernandina Beach, Florida. Fernandina Beach is a city in Nassau County, Florida, United States. It is the county’s seat and comprises about 13,000 inhabitants according to the last census. The warm, bright sunrise will always help...
'Petesgiving' and Tony's Turkey Trot take over Beaches Town Center for Thanksgiving
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — It wouldn't be Thanksgiving in Neptune and Atlantic Beaches without Pete's Bar's block party and Tony’s Turkey Trot. The events are happening at about the same time Thursday morning at Beaches Town Center. It's the first annual Petesgiving under new management for Duval County's...
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Suspect identified after woman shot in hand in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the person who shot a young woman Sunday morning in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO said the shooting happened at the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. JSO said it found a woman in her mid-20s shot...
nomadlawyer.org
St Augustine Beach :Take all Your Worries to this beach and Wave Them GoodBye
Located on the east coast of Florida, St Augustine Beach is known for its wide, Atlantic Ocean-facing beaches. While the city is small, there are a number of places to visit. From the Ocean Pier, which offers fishing, to the Nature Trail at Ocean Hammock Park, there’s something for everyone.
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
Puerto Rican Parade and Festival holds its first celebration in St Augustine
Nancy Quiñones, the spokesperson for the Puerto Rican Resources Center and Chamber of Commerce in Jacksonville, reported this month’s successful Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in St Augustine. This year’s theme was Bringing the flavor of our Island “La Isla del Encanto”. The celebration was held at the St Johns County Fairground in Elkton on Saturday, November 19, 2022, and was a free event.
First Coast News
Middleburg grower has concerns of Christmas tree farm shortage across Florida
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Whether the tree is big and tall or short and wide, Mike Songer believes there is a Christmas tree for any family. He admits, he'll have a few "ugly" trees on his farm, but his customers will claim it as their 'Charlie Brown Tree'. Songer's Tree Farm has been around for nearly 40 years and at this point, his job is not considered work but a way of life.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it. “Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.
