4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
3 trade targets that could help change the Chicago Bulls' fortunes this season
The Chicago Bulls are in need of a change, and these three trade targets could be the answer.
Warriors could make big upgrade at center?
The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley After Ejection for Shove: ‘I’m a Foxhole Guy’
The L.A. guard shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton for standing over Austin Reaves after a hard foul by Devin Booker.
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets
The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
Lakers Rumors: Could Another (Technical) Former 2020 Lakers Center Join Dwight Howard In Taiwan?
How much longer before Shaq reignites his career in Taiwan?
NBC Sports
How Wiseman fared in third game of G League assignment
James Wiseman continues to show flashes of what he can bring to Golden State during his G League assignment with the Santa Cruz Warriors. After recording a double-double in the Sea Dubs' win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday night, Wiseman scored 15 points with eight rebounds while committing just one turnover while shooting 7-of-9 from the field in 26 minutes on the court.
Three Potential Trade Targets For Chicago Bulls To Consider
Looking ahead, here are some names the Chicago Bulls could consider making a deal for ahead of this season’s trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Kings notch seventh straight win with dogfight vs. Grizzlies
The Kings had not won seven straight games since 2004, a streak that many young fans had yet to experience. That is, until Tuesday night. Sacramento notched its seventh straight victory after a down-to-the-wire 113-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at FedEx Forum. It wasn't the prettiest of wins for the Kings, but it proved that they are capable of winning the close and ugly games during the impressive win streak.
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Have No Timetable for Return
Not great news for the Clippers.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Steph is 'unlike anyone on earth'
Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but his greatness goes far beyond what he can do behind the arc. His versatility and unique ability to score in different ways have made defenders’ lives a living hell while trying -- trying -- to guard him. But it’s...
Kevin Durant Got Dunked On
OG Anunoby threw down a dunk on Kevin Durant in Wednesday’s game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Deal for Suns PF Jae Crowder Could Potentially Feature up to Five Teams, per Report
One NBA executive told Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus the final trade for Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder could feature up to five teams.
The Chicago Bulls' two-game winning streak indicates a need for consistency
The Bulls just beat the Celtics and Bucks, but they still have to find consistency.
Lakers: This Year's Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year's Patrick Beverley
Pat Bev became a folk hero in Minnesota.
