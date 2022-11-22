ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers defeat Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXmY3_0jJTTDbg00

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City on Monday night.

Despite opening the scoring with a field goal in the first quarter, the Cardinals were easily outdone by the 49ers’ effort in clocking up five touchdowns.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 20 of 29 for 228 yards through the air to end the game with four scores.

Garoppolo’s scoring throws were split equally between wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, with the 49ers claiming their third straight win with the victory.

The Cardinals’ performance was not helped by the absence of Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray who missed his second game in a row with an injured hamstring.

The win leaves the 49ers on a 6-4 record after they struggled early in the season, while the Cardinals remain in losing territory at 4-7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former LA Rams star Odell Beckham taken off plane in Miami

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident.“As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

The Independent

941K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy