Colorado Springs, CO

Tucker Carlson slammed for dismissing anti-LGBT+ motive in mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay club

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
 2 days ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has come under fire for dismissing the likelihood that anti-LGBT+ hate was behind the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club where five persons were killed and another 18 sustained injuries.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, stormed inside Club Q and opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, just before midnight on Saturday. He was shortly subdued by heroic patrons , who hit the gunman with his own weapon.

In the wake of the mass shooting, the right-wing news presenter brushed off the gunman's motive, suggesting that Mr Aldrich was "clearly a troubled person".

"So the most obvious question is why did he shoot 30 people? The truth is we don’t know," he said during The Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Monday.

"We do know he was clearly a troubled person," Mr Carlson said, adding that the gunman was arrested in 2021 for threatening his mother with a homemade bomb.

Mr Carlson continued: "Threatening to murder his own mother did not prevent him from buying a firearm even under Colorado's so-called red flag law, which is designed to prevent that very thing."

"As for Aldrich's motive in shooting strangers, we can only guess and we are not going to guess because guessing would be dishonest and irresponsible.

"We are not going to guess because it would dishonour the memories of the five people just murdered in Colorado Springs."

The conservative host then went on to disparage president Joe Biden and his allies who he claimed used the tragedy as a pretext to call for gun control and a clampdown on free speech.

Addressing the audience, he said: "These murders became a pretext for more censorship of free speech. You are responsible for this, they told you."

He added: "Anderson Lee Aldrich committed mass murder because you complained about the sexualising of children."

He falsely claimed that genital mutations are being committed on minors.

He rued: "Every time you object to drag time story hour for fifth graders or point out that genital mutilation is being committed on minors — which it is — every time you say that, you are putting people's lives at risk."

Mr Carlson had opened his show on a different note, saying incidents like this are “horrifying” no matter “how many times you’ve seen it”.

“Violence and cruelty should always horrify us every single time,” he said. “When we start to become cynical about the deaths of other human beings, we have lost something essential to our humanity. Unfortunately, you’re seeing that.”

Critics were quick to label those remarks as disingenuous as they reminded of Mr Carlson’s past comments against the LGBT+ community.

“Just stop it, @TuckerCarlson. You know exactly why, and you’ve more than contributed to the problem,” wrote journalist Spencer Davidson. “Stop spewing the nightly hateful and dishonest rhetoric (that you yourself argued legally can’t be taken as truth), and then pretending you have no idea why these things happen.”

The gunman, meanwhile, is being detained on suspicion of hate crime and five counts of first-degree murder.

Mr Aldrich faces a total of 10 charges related to the mass shooting, including five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, a class-5 felony.

Related
The Independent

Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich is a registered member of the Mormon church, spokesman confirms

The alleged Colorado Springs shooter is a registered member of the Mormon church, a spokesman has confirmed. Anderson Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and the first-degree murder of five people at the LGBTQ venue Club Q on Saturday night.In a statement to Fox13, a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman said the alleged shooter was on its membership roll but “had not been active in some time”. “The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us,” the spokesman said in a statement to the Salt Lake...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised for response to Colorado shooting

Marjorie Taylor Greene was back causing controversy this week after she chose her response to the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Colorado as a means for attacking Joe Biden on unrelated issues.Ms Greene’s two-tweet thread addressing the attack that saw five killed and more than a dozen wounded surprised few; the tweets did not address the significance of the target nor the wave of hate that right-wing political figures have directed at LGBT people and transgender Americans in particular over the past few years.“Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America and Biden says and...
COLORADO STATE
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS LA

Dad who subdued shooter in Colorado LGBTQ club speaks out

A man who has been called a hero for helping subdue the suspect in the deadly Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting has spoken out about what he experienced inside the venue. Speaking outside his home, Richard Fierro, a military veteran, told reporters that his wife and daughter were with him during the shooting at Club Q. His wife was not seriously injured, but his daughter Kassy broke her knee, he said. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was one of the five people killed in the shooting, he said. The family had gone to the LGBTQ+ nightclub that evening because Kassy's old junior...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Mugshot shows Colorado Springs suspect Anderson Aldrich with face and neck wounds

Police on Wednesday released the booking photos of Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding numerous others in a Colorado Springs LGTBQ+ nightclub over the weekend.The photos show Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, with numerous apparent wounds to the face and neck.According to clubgoers, multiple patrons at Club Q tackled the 22-year-old and managed to wrestle away the AR-style rifle they were carrying.Richard Fierro, a former US Army major told CNN he tackled the alleged shooter to the ground and beat them unconscious,Mr Fierro said he recognised that the shooter was wearing a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Ted Cruz under fire for urging protection of guns in tweet about Colorado Springs massacre

Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he condemned the Colorado shootings with a caveat that the killings must not become an “excuse” to take away citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.A mass shooting at an an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday left five people dead and injured at least 25.Mr Cruz tweeted on Sunday: “Heidi and I are praying for the victims & loved ones impacted by the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. This senseless evil needs to end.“While Democrats rush to politicize before the facts are fully known, stripping law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment right...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho Student’s Mom Says Cops Are ‘Wasting Time’ Investigating Her Ex

The parents of one of the slain University of Idaho students say they know who she repeatedly called an hour before the murders—her ex-boyfriend—and are certain he could not be involved.“They’re wasting their time with Jack,” Kristi Goncalves said. “And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100 percent.”Goncalves’ daughter Kaylee, 21, is one of the four students stabbed together in a home in Moscow, Idaho, last weekend—a murder mystery that has captivated the nation.Her family has...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Ex-Trump lawyer says Colorado Springs victims are ‘reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation’

Right-wing media personalities and far-right figures have doubled down on anti-LGBT+ rhetoric in the wake of a mass shooting inside a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub that left five dead and at least 18 others injured.Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump, condemned what she characterised as “the left’s narrative” about the shooting that points blame at Christians who “hate homosexual and transgender individuals” and “somehow that ‘hate’ led to the shooting.”Yet within the same Tuesday broadcast of her The Jenna Ellis Show, she alleges that the five people who were killed inside Club Q gave “no evidence at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Shine My Crown

Black Woman Who Identified as Transgender Brutally Murdered

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has penned a letter after a 29-year-old transgender Black woman was violently killed in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this year. Kandii Redd, known affectionately as Dee Dee, was tragically attacked and murdered because of her gender identity. Known as Kamila Marie Swann, the woman has now become at least the 25th transgender or non-conforming gender person to die this year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
